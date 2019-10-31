Golf
- The last day for golf at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course will be Monday.
The Pro Shop open at 10 a.m., weather permitting. On Nov. 5, the Pro Shop will begin off-season hours (9 a.m. to Noon).
Soccer
- Four Iowa women's soccer players earned Big Ten Conference recognition by the league office Tuesday.
Senior Natalie Winters was named to the second team, and senior Devin Burns was named to the third team all-conference.
Gianna Gourley was named to the all-freshman team.
Senior Claire Graves was the Hawkeyes' recipient for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Hockey
- During November, the Dave Aumer Memorial Scholarship Fund will receive donations from the $16.50 Campaign, presented by Slumberland Furniture, 1650 The Fan, and the Waterloo Black Hawks.
The scholarship was created in 2017 in memory of Dave Aumer, a youth advocate and supporter of the Waterloo Warriors hockey program. Dave’s family and friends established the fund to benefit graduating senior Warriors high school players who are in good team standing, have maintained a 2.5 or better grade point average, and plan to attend an accredited public or private college or university, vocational technical school, or any other accredited institution. The $500 scholarship is renewable each year the student is enrolled in post-secondary education, and it is managed by the Waterloo Community Foundation.
“That would be a huge success for us,” said Aumer Memorial Scholarship Fund Board Member Luke Lesyshen. “That would give us the opportunity to possibly give out two additional scholarships to two other members of the Warriors team."
To make a $16.50 Campaign donation to the Dave Aumer Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit waterlooblackhawks.com and click on the “$16.50 Campaign, presented by Slumberland” logo.
