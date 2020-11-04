Leading off

Cross Country

Hawkeye Community College cross country coach Tyler Mulder has been named the NJCAA XI Division II Coach of the Year.

Mulder, in his fourth season, helped lead the RedTails during the regular season to four team titles, two individual wins and six ICCAC and two NJCAA Athlete of the Week honors.

“Tyler Mulder has invested so much into the Hawkeye program and in his athletes,” Ryann Portch, a member of the women’s cross country team said.

The RedTails will conclude the season on Saturday, November 14, at the NJCAA Cross Country National Championship in Fort Dodge.

Football

The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

The team said the positive test came back Wednesday morning and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.