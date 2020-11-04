Leading off

Cross Country
- Hawkeye Community College cross country coach Tyler Mulder has been named the NJCAA XI Division II Coach of the Year.
Mulder, in his fourth season, helped lead the RedTails during the regular season to four team titles, two individual wins and six ICCAC and two NJCAA Athlete of the Week honors.
“Tyler Mulder has invested so much into the Hawkeye program and in his athletes,” Ryann Portch, a member of the women’s cross country team said.
The RedTails will conclude the season on Saturday, November 14, at the NJCAA Cross Country National Championship in Fort Dodge.
Football
- The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.
The team said the positive test came back Wednesday morning and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. He was later placed on the COVID-19 list.
“Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals,” the team said in a statement.
"All team functions will be conducted virtually today. The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”
The Niners later placed starting left tackle Trent Williams, and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the COVID-19 list because of “high risk” contacts with Bourne. Samuel was already out this week with a hamstring injury.
A person familiar with the plans says the Thursday night game is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t made any announcement.
The Packers left Green Bay for California on Wednesday afternoon.
