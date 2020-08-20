Leading off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prep athletics

The Mississippi Valley Conference has released its procedures for spectator admission to the MVC member school fall sports seasons.

Admission: Normal admission will be charged at each venue. Exact change preferred with some venues having touchless payment options.

Attendance: There will be capacity limitations determined by each MVC school for each sport, venue or event. Guidelines for each school are available on the conference webstie www.mississippivalleyiowa.org

Concessions: Concessions may be offered at some venues based on guidelines set by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health.

Restrooms: Will be available.

Personal protective equipment: Masks are required at all MVC venues for all evens for fall sports.