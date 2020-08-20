 Skip to main content
Leading off
LEADING OFF

Leading off

Prep athletics

  • The Mississippi Valley Conference has released its procedures for spectator admission to the MVC member school fall sports seasons.

Admission: Normal admission will be charged at each venue. Exact change preferred with some venues having touchless payment options.

Attendance: There will be capacity limitations determined by each MVC school for each sport, venue or event. Guidelines for each school are available on the conference webstie www.mississippivalleyiowa.org

Concessions: Concessions may be offered at some venues based on guidelines set by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health.

Restrooms: Will be available.

Personal protective equipment: Masks are required at all MVC venues for all evens for fall sports.

Spectators: All fans are asked to practice safe social distancing (limit group to single households). Be patient and use common sense. Abide by posted signage. Stay at home if you show signs or symptoms or have been in contact with someone with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Football

  • Iowa State senior tight end Chase Allen is a nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy, announced today by the National Football Foundation.

Commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy is awarded annually to a senior college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

A native Nixa, Mo., Allen checks all of the above boxes. The tight end is a two-time Second-Team All-Big 12 selection and heads into his senior campaign with 29 receptions, 290 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Allen is currently pursuing a graduate degree in industrial and manufacturing systems after earning his mechanical engineering degree in the spring of 2020. All Campbell Trophy recipients must have maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or higher to be eligible.

Allen is a three-time First-Team Academic All-Big 12 recipient.

Chase Allen

Allen
