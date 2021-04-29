 Skip to main content
Leading off: Wartburg's Payton Draper selected to WBCA all-star team
  • Updated
Basketball

Wartburg’s Payton Draper selected to WBCA all-star team

  • Wartburg senior Payton Draper was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention team on Thursday.

Draper was also selected to participate on the WBCA collegiate all-star team. The Waverly native averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for a Wartburg team ranked among the nation’s top 10 throughout the season.

Golf

  • UNI’s Hannah Bermel and Sydney Eaton have been named Missouri Valley Conference first team scholar athletes for a third season. Bermel holds a 3.95 GPA and Eaton is a biology major with a 3.68 GPA.

Swimming and diving

  • UNI had 12 swimming and diving student-athletes named to the MVC scholar athlete team.

The group of honorees includes seniors Jayden Lovell, Emma Baertlein, Olivia Crouse and Anika Lillegard-Bouton. That group is joined by juniors Rachelle Houlette and Madeline Webb. UNI sophomore honorees are Taylor Hogan, Anna Penning, Sarah Walpole, Rachel Studer, Payton Hall and Kassidy Lovig.

college-logo-wartburg.jpg
Payton Draper 2018

Draper
