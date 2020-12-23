Leading off: Wartburg grads Emma Gerdes, Kolin Schulte finalists for ARC honor

It was a dispiriting blow to the NBA on just the second night of an uncertain season launching with the pandemic still raging.

The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing.

The release also said that Harden was unavailable for the game because of a violation of health and safety protocols after video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media where he was without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space Monday night.

NFL

C.J. Beathard’s first few chances to be a starting quarterback in the NFL didn’t go smoothly.

Thrown in as a third-round rookie for the San Francisco 49ers with an overmatched roster, Beathard struggled mightily in 2017. He wasn’t much better the following year when he stepped in after Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt before losing the job to Nick Mullens.

Beathard gets another chance Saturday for the 49ers (5-9) against the Arizona Cardinals with Garoppolo still sidelined by an ankle injury and Mullens out for the season with an injured elbow.

“I’ve got nothing to lose at this point,” Beathard said Wednesday. “I’m going to go out and have some fun. This team has nothing to lose at this point.”

