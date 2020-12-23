Leading off: Wartburg grads Emma Gerdes, Kolin Schulte finalists for ARC honor

Gerdes, Schulte honored by ARC
The American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) announced on Wednesday the five female and four male nominees for its 2019-20 Johanna Olson and Duane Schroeder Scholar-Athletes of the Year Awards, including 2020 Wartburg graduates Emma Gerdes and Kolin Schulte.
The three-time All-American for the Knights, Gerdes helped guide Wartburg to the NCAA Division III Tournament all four years. Gerdes was also named the A-R-C offensive Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
In the classroom, Gerdes graduated from Wartburg College with a degree in Exercise Science with a minor in Biology, while maintaining a GPA of 3.50.
Schulte was a two-time 1,000 yard receiver for the Wartburg Knights while collecting three consecutive A-R-C championships. Schulte ended his career in a Wartburg uniform by breaking the school's record for touchdowns in a season with 19.
Schulte graduated from Wartburg College with a 3.837 GPA with a Biochemistry major.
