Leading off: Rutgers ends Big Ten losing streak
LEADING OFF

Leading off: Rutgers ends Big Ten losing streak

college-logo-rutgers

College football

  • Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers paid immediate dividends. Already, the Scarlet Knights are assured their best Big Ten season in at least three years.

Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak Saturday, beating Michigan State 38-27 in Schiano’s first game back as the Scarlet Knights’ coach.

Michigan State has a new coach too, and Mel Tucker's debut was forgettable from the start. The Spartans (0-1) turned the ball over seven times — four in the first half — and never led against a Rutgers team that hadn't won a conference game since Nov. 4, 2017 against Maryland.

Boxing

  • WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 against an opponent yet to be determined.

“I'd just like to announce I'm definitely fighting December the 5th in London. Opponent to be announced very, very soon,” Fury said in a video message on his social media accounts on Saturday.

Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020.

Fury claimed the WBC belt off Wilder with a seventh-round stoppage in February, after their draw in 2018.

NFL

  • Suspended receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been completed.

The addition of the volatile seven-time Pro Bowl selection bolsters an already formidable arsenal of playmakers for Tom Brady.

Brown, who’s nearing the end of an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct penalty, is eligible to return in Week 9, when the first-place Bucs (4-2) host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

