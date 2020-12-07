Leading off: Joens, Clark earn player of the week honors

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native averaged 26.5 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and 2.5 steals in the Hawkeyes' wins over Drake and Wisconsin. In Iowa’s in-state bout versus Drake, Clark tallied 30 points, 13 assists, four steals, three rebounds, and a block. Against Wisconsin, she posted 23 points, five assists, five rebounds, and a steal.

MLB

In a memo last week, a source said, Major League Baseball reminded its clubs: The rule changes implemented over the summer in preparation for the sport's pandemic-shorted season were guaranteed only for 2020, have since expired and won't necessarily be part of next season.

That means, as of now, the National League does not have the designated hitter. It is among the aspects of the 2021 season that are being negotiated by the league and the players' union, a la last May/June but hopefully with less public feuding. But the working assumption, subject to change, is that the DH won't exist in the NL and that pitchers will have to hit in those ballparks in 2021.

NBA

James Harden hasn’t reported to Houston Rockets camp and coach Stephen Silas said Monday that he didn’t know when the All-Star guard would arrive.