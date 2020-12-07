Leading off: Joens, Clark earn player of the week honors

Joens named Big 12 player of the week
Iowa State women's basketball guard Ashley Joens claimed Big 12 player of the week for the first time this season. She averaged 32.5 points and eight boards per game while shooting 56.8% from the field.
The honor marks Joens’ seventh-career Big 12 player of the week honor, which puts her at tied for 10th in Big 12 history.
On the Week, Iowa State defeated TCU on the road and fell to then-No. 1 South Carolina. Against TCU, Joens netted 33 points off an efficient 10-of-15 from the floor. She also added 11 boards for her 20th double-double of the year.
Joens was equally impressive against South Carolina, netting 32 points against one of the nation’s best defenses.
Joens is averaging 31.5 points on the year, which ranks first in all of Division I.
College women's basketball
University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten women’s basketball player and freshman of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Clark’s player of the week nod is the first Big Ten weekly honor for a Hawkeye since Kathleen Doyle earned the award on Feb. 10, 2020. Clark is the first Big Ten student-athlete to be honored with both awards in a single week since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard on Jan. 25, 2016. She is the second Hawkeye to win both in the same week -- Sam Logic earned both honors twice in 2012 (Feb. 14, Feb. 28).
The West Des Moines, Iowa, native averaged 26.5 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and 2.5 steals in the Hawkeyes' wins over Drake and Wisconsin. In Iowa’s in-state bout versus Drake, Clark tallied 30 points, 13 assists, four steals, three rebounds, and a block. Against Wisconsin, she posted 23 points, five assists, five rebounds, and a steal.
MLB
In a memo last week, a source said, Major League Baseball reminded its clubs: The rule changes implemented over the summer in preparation for the sport's pandemic-shorted season were guaranteed only for 2020, have since expired and won't necessarily be part of next season.
That means, as of now, the National League does not have the designated hitter. It is among the aspects of the 2021 season that are being negotiated by the league and the players' union, a la last May/June but hopefully with less public feuding. But the working assumption, subject to change, is that the DH won't exist in the NL and that pitchers will have to hit in those ballparks in 2021.
NBA
James Harden hasn’t reported to Houston Rockets camp and coach Stephen Silas said Monday that he didn’t know when the All-Star guard would arrive.
The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded.
“As far as timetable, there’s no timetable as far as I know,” Silas told reporters when asked when Harden would arrive. “And it is a setback. You want your best player to be here. And there’s a short window ... I have to be honest and understand this is a setback not having one of the best players in the NBA here.”
Silas, who was hired to replace Mike D’Antoni, said he doesn’t even know if Harden is in Houston and said the team hasn’t discussed any possible penalties for the superstar if he doesn’t report soon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!