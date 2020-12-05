Leading off: Indiana football recovers against Wisconsin

Hoosiers win showdown
Indiana made sure the loss of its star quarterback didn't interfere with its emergence as one of the Big Ten’s top teams this season.
These Hoosiers play some pretty stout defense, too
Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Indiana’s defense made a stand in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday. Tuttle was starting in place of Michael Penix Jr., who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a victory at Maryland last week.
“I think most people wrote us off because we lost Michael Penix, who is a special player. But we are a football team," Indiana coach Tom Allen said, putting special emphasis on his final word.
NFL
A "highly contagious" strain of COVID-19 and noncompliance with NFL protocols led to one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in sports, Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement Saturday.
In the organization's most extensive comments about an outbreak that altered the NFL's schedule, depleted the Ravens' roster, and infected players, coaches and staff members, along with family members, Cass said the NFL learned that "at least four unique strains" of COVID-19 entered the Ravens' facility in Owings Mills.
Three of the four were stopped, Cass said, but the fourth spread throughout the organization.
Basketball
Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday's game for all the right seasons.
They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation's top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.
For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.
Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn't play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.
“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” the coaches said.
College football
Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and No. 4 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday to set up a rematch against No. 2 Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) ended their regular-season schedule with a chance for a sixth consecutive conference title and revenge against Notre Dame after a 47-40 loss in South Bend on Nov. 7 when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.
Against the Hokies (4-6, 4-5), Lawrence completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards with an interception. He ran for 41 yards.
Clemson took a 17-10 lead in the second quarter on Lyn-J Dixon's 19-yard touchdown run, and added 28 more in the second half.
Virginia Tech played three quarterbacks because of injuries, turned the ball over three times and rushed for a season-low 131 yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!