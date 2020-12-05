Leading off: Indiana football recovers against Wisconsin

Three of the four were stopped, Cass said, but the fourth spread throughout the organization.

Basketball

Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday's game for all the right seasons.

They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation's top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.

For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.

Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player didn't play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.

“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” the coaches said.

College football