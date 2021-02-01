 Skip to main content
Leading off: Hawkeye Community College climbs NJCAA rankings
top story
LEADING OFF

Leading off: Hawkeye Community College climbs NJCAA rankings

Redtails logo

Volleyball

  • Hawkeye Community College's volleyball program has moved up to No. 12 in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings released Monday. The RedTails debuted at No. 18 in the poll last week prior to a sweep of Northeast Iowa Community College that improved the team to 4-0.

"Our players are working hard and grinding," head coach Tyann Caspers said. "Their dedication is paying off."

College basketball

  • Drake men's basketball has moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since March 17, 2008. The No. 25-ranked Bulldogs entered Monday as one of three undefeated NCAA Division I men's teams with a 16-0 record.
  • The Los Angeles Athletic Club has announced that Iowa center Luka Garza is one of 20 players on the late season watch list for the John R. Wooden Award. Garza leads the nation with 26.4 points a game and a 42.65 efficiency rating.
  • Iowa State's Kylie Feuerbach picked up her first freshman of the week award, the league announced Monday. Feuerbach scored 15 points during Sunday's loss to No. 9 Baylor.
  • Iowa junior Monika Czinano earned the Big Ten Conference's player of the week honor, while Caitlin Clark added another freshman of the week award on Monday. 

Czinano averaged 28.5 points and eight rebounds last week, while Clark put up an average of 22.5 points and 9.5 assists. 

College wrestling

  • The American Rivers Conference has named Wartburg's Kris Rumph its wrestler of the week. Rumph improved to 3-0 during A-R-C action at 141 with a pin over Coe's No. 4 Riley Wright and a technical fall over Simpson's Josh Bower.
