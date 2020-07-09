Leading off: Hawkeye CC men's cross country posts NCJAA's top GPA

Cross country
- The Hawkeye Community College men’s cross country team has been named one of the 2019-20 NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year.
The RedTails led men’s cross country teams at the NJCAA level with an average GPA of 3.85.
Team members include Isaac Bachman, Payton Bahl, Keegan Dally, Noah Haynes, Alan Jackson, Cole Luck, Collin Luck, Sam Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Caleb O’Hare, Cody Samuelson, Jonny Smith and Seth Wibben.
College
- The Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference have suspended fall sports and championship events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The leagues announced the move Thursday and issued a joint statement, saying that “the welfare of our student-athletes is sacrosanct and must preempt all other considerations when evaluating any return to competition efforts.”
In its release, the CIAA said it would explore a possible modified competition schedule for football, volleyball and cross country for the spring.
There is no time frame for making that decision.
The league, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it would discuss plans for winter and spring sports.
Atlanta-based SIAC said it would also look at moving some fall sports such as football into the spring.
Soccer
- Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer’s MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.
Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.
