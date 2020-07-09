Leading off: Hawkeye CC men's cross country posts NCJAA's top GPA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cross country

The Hawkeye Community College men’s cross country team has been named one of the 2019-20 NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year.

The RedTails led men’s cross country teams at the NJCAA level with an average GPA of 3.85.

Team members include Isaac Bachman, Payton Bahl, Keegan Dally, Noah Haynes, Alan Jackson, Cole Luck, Collin Luck, Sam Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Caleb O’Hare, Cody Samuelson, Jonny Smith and Seth Wibben.

College

The Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference have suspended fall sports and championship events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leagues announced the move Thursday and issued a joint statement, saying that “the welfare of our student-athletes is sacrosanct and must preempt all other considerations when evaluating any return to competition efforts.”

In its release, the CIAA said it would explore a possible modified competition schedule for football, volleyball and cross country for the spring.

There is no time frame for making that decision.