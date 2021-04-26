Leading off: Cedar Falls senior T.J. Tomlyanovich earns Drake honor

Track and field
Cedar Falls middle distance runner T.J. Tomlyanovich
- was part of a Drake Relays record and three first-place finishes as he was honored as the meet’s most outstanding high school boys performer on Monday.
Tomlyanovich and his Tiger teammates clocked 3:16.67 for the fastest time recorded by a high school 4x400 relay at Drake. He also ran a 1:54.81 anchor leg during a 4x800 victory and clocked 48.11 to win the open 400.
Waukee junior Mackenzie Carney was the girls’ outstanding performer. She won the shuttle hurdle relay, 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles.
Iowa State’s Roshon Roomes was the outstanding men’s performer and Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T won the outstanding women’s award.
College
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger and Joy Smith
- secured American Rivers Conference weekly honors.
Smith scored a game-winning goal against Luther as the Knights secured a fourth consecutive conference soccer title. She finished the season with a team-best six goals.
Freiburger secured a 5,000-meter time of 14 minutes, 0.69 seconds at the Drake Relays that ranks among the top 10 in NCAA Division III history. His time broke Wartburg’s outdoor 5K record and was second against a field largely comprised of NCAA Division I athletes.
MLB
Jeff Bridich
- is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman’s offseason trade.
The Rockies announced Monday that the decision was a mutual agreement with Bridich, who was in his seventh season as GM. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the postseason.
Bridich said in a statement that he recently had a conversation with owner Dick Monfort and newly appointed team president Greg Feasel about the team’s future.
“It became abundantly clear that ushering in a new leadership structure is critically important,” Bridich said.