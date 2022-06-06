Kyner tabbed to lead Wartburg women's wrestling program

WAVERLY – Wartburg College announced Friday that former all-American Brady Kyner has been named the first women’s wrestling coach in program history.

Wartburg announced the addition of women’s wrestling in October of 2021.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Brady Kyner’s caliber as the inaugural head coach of our women’s wrestling program,” Wartburg College director of athletics John Cochrane said. “Brady has been a consummate leader in our program on and off the mat since his arrival on campus. He has not only been a multiple-time All-American in a National Championship program, but he has been an integral part of continuing the culture of excellence that our director of wrestling, Eric Keller, has firmly established in our wrestling program.

Kyner, a 2022 Wartburg graduate, was a five-year member of the men’s wrestling program and earned National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American honors in 2021 (runner-up) and NCAA All-American honors in 2022 (fifth place). He will begin his duties August 1.

“I am fired up to announce the hiring of Brady Kyner to lead our brand new women’s wrestling program,” said Keller, who also serves as the head men’s wrestling coach. “Brady has the intangibles that you want in a leader. He is highly motivated, hard-working and extremely passionate about helping others reach their full potential. He understands the Wartburg mission and the high level standard of excellence that the Wartburg wrestling tradition exemplifies. The opportunity ahead to lead our women on and off the mat is one I know he will excel in.”

Kyner was a member of two NCAA Championship teams in 2018 and 2022, and the NWCA National Dual Champions in 2020.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Wartburg women’s wrestling team,” said Kyner. “After my five years as an athlete in the men’s program, I am excited to inspire and help the next generation of student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the mat.

"I know support from the whole Wartburg wrestling family will allow me to build this program the right way from the beginning. I am ready to hit the ground running and make history in women’s wrestling at Wartburg!”

