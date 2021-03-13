Kyle Briggs, David Hollingsworth win national titles for Wartburg

Briggs echoed the sentiments of Keller and Hollingsworth.

“It’s been a long two years,” Briggs said. “It hasn’t been in the easiest of conditions, either. It has been a roller coaster with different people with different agendas. Were we going to have a championship or were we not?

“But I’m grateful for being in the Wartburg program and having the coaching staff and administration we’ve had. The whole community of Waverly has your back. We talked all year about controlling what we could control and that is what was next. We were always going to be prepared for something like this.”

After Wartburg lost its first three finals matches, Hollingsworth got them on the board.

Leading in the second period, Hollingsworth countered a shot by Coe College’s Brady Henderson. The two spun through the air with Hollingsworth planting Henderson on his back and securing the fall in 4 minutes and 17 seconds.

“I’m pretty athletic,” Hollingsworth added. “He shot in, I kind of used my hips and got him on his back and when I got him on his back I wasn’t going to let him up. I felt his will leave him. I finished it.”