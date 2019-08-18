IOWA FALLS — Mitchell Kleinschrodt’s first objective upon accepting the head football coaching job at Ellsworth Community College went beyond Xs and Os.
“The biggest thing for us is when we got here on Jan. 11 was getting our culture set,” Kleinschrodt said. “We started day one.”
The first-year head coach has spent the spring and summer assembling a staff through a deliberate hiring process and building the right kind of culture to serve as a foundation for future success.
“I wanted to make sure I hired the right people,” Kleinschrodt said. “I looked for men of character and guys that were willing to work their tails off.”
After graduating from NCAA Division III Gustavus Adolphus in 2012 and continuing his education with master’s degrees from St. Cloud State and the University of New Mexico, Kleinschrodt has held a variety of roles as a coach. Most recently, he served as Upper Iowa’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, then spent last fall as the director of recruiting for the University of New Mexico.
Kleinschrodt received this first head coaching opportunity in January when Ellsworth athletics director Nate Forsyth turned to new leadership following a 1-7 season. In an environment often measured by instant gratification through social media and technology, the new head coach wants to travel a more process-oriented path.
“We don’t believe in focusing on the win or the loss,” Kleinschrodt said. “We’re building this program off five pillars. That’s effort, attitude, technique, trust and toughness.”
Focusing on a one-play, one-time mantra, Kleinschrodt wants to promote positive behaviors from the football field to service in the community and success in the classroom.
“The program is ultimately going to produce what we set out to do and that is inspire our student-athletes to serve, graduate and compete for championships,” Kleinschrodt said. “Anyone that comes through our program, I want them to leave here being a better person, a better student and better football players.”
Kleinschrodt describes his brand of football as one that is tough, physical and relentless. His approach to recruiting will start in Iowa and expand to the bordering states. He’s also developed connections in the Southeast.
“We’re definitely going to go all over the state of Iowa,” Kleinschrodt said. “We’ll be in every single high school by the time Christmas rolls around.”
Among Ellsworth’s key returning players are tight end Will Weidemann of Clarion and defensive end Isaiah Bellamy of Largo, Fla. Quarterback A.J. Payne and defensive back Sydney Audiger are a pair of newcomers who have taken on leadership rolls.
While looking toward the future, Kleinschrodt also wants to honor his program’s past.
“I think there’s a lot of alumni in the surrounding areas that are very passionate about Ellsworth athletics,” he said. “We welcome them. Our doors are always open. We love the support, our players love it. We just encourage everybody to come out to games and continue to support us.
“We’ve got a great group of players. We’re excited to get this thing kicked off.”
