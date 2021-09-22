Young faces making impact for Iowa State

“I think we’re really excited about what Jaylin has brought to the table in one football game. We’ll continue to see as it’s a growth process for him.”

For comparison, Hutchinson returned just one kick for 21 yards in his two games as kick returner and Milton returned just one punt for 11 yards. Milton also let one drop against Iowa, which turned a routine punt into a 69-yarder, which is what Campbell was referencing.

The young players have provided a little extra juice in the return game.

“I think they both made positive steps last week,” Campbell said. “Both guys will continue to grow into those roles and both guys have the elite speed and skill to be a difference maker in those roles. We’re putting a lot on those two young guys.”

Hutchinson believes the coaching staff made the right decision having Sanders replace him.

“He has very good speed,” Hutchinson said of Sanders. “And he’s a running back. He knows what little holes to look for that maybe I couldn’t see. The coaches made the best decision for the team at the kick return spot. He can make some big plays there.