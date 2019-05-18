RALEIGH, N.C. — Iowa State freshman David Carr earned a spot on the U.S. Junior World team Saturday with a pair of tough decisions.
Wresting at 163 pounds, Carr defeated Stanford’s Shane Griffith 6-3 and 6-4 to make the Junior World team that will compete in Tallinn, Estonia, in August.
Northern Iowa signee Parker Keckeisen also competed in the tournament. He won the challenge tournament Friday to reach the best-of-three finals Saturday, but lost to future Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks 10-0, 10-1.
Another wrestler with Iowa ties was successful in his bid for a spot on the Junior World team. Two-time state champion Tanner Sloan of Alburnett earned the 213-pound berth by defeated Buffalo’s Sam Schuyler twice in Saturday’s best-of-three finals.
You have free articles remaining.
In the Senior Freestyle Division, former Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman and former Iowa State Cyclones Kyven Gadsen and Pat Downey are in today’s best-of-three finals.
Hawkeye Samuel Brooks was defeated in the challenge finals while Tony Ramos, Brandon Sorensen and Cory Clark lost in earlier rounds, as did Iowa State’s Earl Hall and UNI national champion Drew Foster, who fell in the quarterfinals to Iowa’s Brooks.
In women’s competition, Lauren Louive and Michaela Beck of Iowa are both in the semifinals while Kayla Miracle has a bye to the finals after winning the U.S. Open last month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.