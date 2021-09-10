When it came to recruiting, Campbell, Cyclones targeted Iowa

“I didn’t know much about this rivalry coming into it, but as we’ve seen, it garners national attention now,” Rose said. “That’s a testament to both programs doing a great job. It’s a fun game and I know the state loves it — it’s probably really good for the state economically, too.”

Breece Hall, a Kansas native, thought he knew about the rivalry since he was recruited by both schools, but as he’s found out, the locals have a little more motivation to them.

“Once I got here and talked to the Iowans on the team I realized I don’t fully understand it,” Hall said with a chuckle. “But I love this rivalry to the highest extent that someone can who’s not from Iowa. It’s a big game.”

Campbell hasn’t beaten Iowa. It’s the only thing that could be considered a sticking point in his impressive résumé.

Having more Iowans on the two-deep could help with the extra juice they’ll bring. But for Campbell, it still comes down to his favorite word: detail.

“As in any rivalry football game, the number one thing is it means something,” Campbell said. “There’s always a higher level of energy. Any rivalry game, and especially this one, the energy is high. It’s about who, in the moment, can fundamentally focus on their detail.

“If you look at us in this game, there have been times that we’ve played well, and then in some of the critical moments, we haven’t been able to execute and they have. It’s certainly an incredible rivalry and one you want to be a part of.”

