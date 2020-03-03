West Virginia holds off Iowa State surge

AMES — Michael Jacobson’s senior night appeared to end early when he injured his right leg chasing after a rebound with 17:00 left in the second half.
The senior from Waukee limped off the court with assistance to a standing ovation from the Hilton Coliseum crowd.
Five minutes later, Jacobson checked back in.
Iowa State trailed by 13 points at the beginning of the second half but quickly erased that deficit.
The Cyclones started the second half on an 18-4 run both with and without Jacobson on the floor, which allowed the Cyclones to get back in the game and, at times, take the lead.
West Virginia went the first 3:43 of the second half without a point until Taz Sherman hit a pair of free throws. The scoring drought allowed Iowa State to get back in the game.
During the run, fellow senior Prentiss Nixon made three-straight 3-pointers.
The Cyclones’ comeback attempt fell short and Iowa State and lost to West Virginia on Tuesday 77-71.
Jacobson finished with nine points on 3-7 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from the free-throw line. He added two rebounds.
Nixon finished with 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and 5-7 shooting from beyond the arc. He added four steals on the defensive end.
Rasir Bolton had just four points on 1-5 shooting in the first half really came alive in the second. He finished with 21 on 5-11 shooting.
Solomon Young also had a good game for the Cyclones.
In early February when Iowa State played West Virginia, Young was 0-8 from the field and scored no points. On Tuesday, the junior scored 11 points on 4-7 shooting. He added 7 rebounds and four blocks to his stat line.
The Cyclones handled the Mountaineers’ suffocating defense for the most part. As a team, Iowa State shot 43.4 percent from the floor and had just 12 turnovers.
Even with Iowa State’s production from Young and Jacobson, the Mountaineers still outscored the Cyclones 34-24 in the paint.
West Virginia was led by Derek Culver who had 17 points. Jacobson guarded Culver in the first half and Culver scored 14 on 7-11 shooting. Young guarded Culver in the second half and that helped neutralize him in the paint and held him to just three second-half points.
Iowa State will close out the regular season on Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
West Virginia 77, Iowa State 71
WEST VIRGINIA (20-10) — Culver 8-14 1-2 17, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0, Tshiebwe 3-6 5-5 11, Haley 4-8 1-4 9, McCabe 2-5 0-0 5, McBride 5-13 6-6 17, Osabuohien 0-1 1-2 1, Sherman 3-5 4-4 12, McNeil 1-6 0-0 3, Harler 0-1 0-0 0, Routt 1-1 0-0 2, Knapper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 18-23 77.
IOWA ST. (12-18) — Jacobson 3-7 3-3 9, Young 4-7 3-5 11, Bolton 5-11 10-11 21, Jackson 3-10 0-0 9, Nixon 7-12 0-1 19, Grill 0-1 0-0 0, Conditt 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 16-20 71.
Halftime—West Virginia 44-31. 3-Point Goals—West Virginia 5-15 (Sherman 2-4, McBride 1-3, McCabe 1-3, McNeil 1-3, Culver 0-1, Matthews 0-1), Iowa St. 9-26 (Nixon 5-7, Jackson 3-9, Bolton 1-3, Grill 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Griffin 0-3). Fouled Out—Osabuohien. Rebounds—West Virginia 36 (Culver, Tshiebwe 9), Iowa St. 25 (Young 7). Assists—West Virginia 14 (Culver, Haley, McCabe 3), Iowa St. 10 (Bolton 4). Total Fouls—West Virginia 20, Iowa St. 22.