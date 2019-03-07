MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins believes his team is now the best version of themselves.
His team proved it as Jermaine Haley scored a career-high 28 points and the Mountaineers upset Iowa State 90-75 on Wednesday night.
“We’re not talking about the same team,” Huggins said. “This is not the same team. We’ve had so many different teams ... obviously (this is the best team we’ve had this year).”
Derek Culver picked up his eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Lamont West added his second career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan McCabe added 18 points.
Haley and McCabe powered West Virginia (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) in the first half with eight 3-pointers.
After trading punches for the first few minutes, the Mountaineers went on a quick 12-0 run midway through the first half behind clutch shots from Haley and Emmitt Matthews Jr.
The Mountaineers made just three of 18 shots in a nearly 10-minute stretch, ending at the six-minute mark of the second half, but the Cyclones (20-10, 9-8) could only pull within 10 points.Lindell Wigginton led Iowa State with 17 points. Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points, Talen Horton-Tucker had 11 points and Nick Weiler-Babb 10.
“Bad night all around,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “Tough night.”WVU dominated the boards, outrebounding Iowa State 44-34.
The loss will hamper the Cyclones’ NCAA seeding stock. West Virginia held a NET ranking of 114 going into Wednesday, giving Iowa State a Quadrant 2 loss, their fourth of the season. ISU is slated to be in the 5-7 seed range.
Prohm referenced the Cyclones’ 2-4 record during the last three weeks.
“Obviously, this three-week stretch has been tough for us for a couple reasons,” Prohm said. “We just got to figure out how to get through it. That’s the bottom line . we haven’t been good enough to win at home. We haven’t been good enough to win on the road. I’m the same coach three weeks ago and they’re the same players.”
Iowa State hosts No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
W. Virginia 90, Iowa St. 75
IOWA ST. (20-10) — Jacobson 3-6 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 4-10 1-2 11, Haliburton 4-8 3-3 12, Wigginton 6-14 3-8 17, Weiler-Babb 4-11 1-2 10, Talley 3-4 0-0 6, Conditt 1-5 2-2 4, Lard 1-2 0-1 2, Lewis 2-4 2-2 7, Schuster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 12-20 75.
WEST VIRGINIA (12-18) — Matthews 3-9 0-0 7, West 3-12 5-5 12, Culver 5-10 5-9 15, Haley 13-20 0-0 28, McCabe 5-7 3-4 18, Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Knapper 1-4 0-0 3, Harler 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 33-69 13-18 90.
Halftime — West Virginia 54-33. 3-point goals — Iowa St. 7-24 (Horton-Tucker 2-4, Wigginton 2-8, Lewis 1-2, Haliburton 1-4, Weiler-Babb 1-6), West Virginia 11-27 (McCabe 5-6, Haley 2-4, Knapper 1-3, Harler 1-3, Matthews 1-4, West 1-7). Fouled out — Conditt. Rebounds — Iowa St. 33 (Conditt 7), West Virginia 40 (West 12). Assists — Iowa St. 11 (Weiler-Babb 4), West Virginia 15 (McCabe 5). Total fouls — Iowa St. 18, West Virginia 16. Technical fouls — Jacobson, Culver. A — 10,354 (14,000).
