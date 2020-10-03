Updated: Cyclones keep No. 18 Oklahoma reeling

Hall rushed for just 41 yards in the first half, but in the second half he found running lanes and broke off three plays of at least 10 yards.

“We were able to create some explosive plays in the second half,” Campbell said. “Those explosive plays helped create a little bit of a cushion, getting those extra hats out of the box. I’ll be anxious to watch the game in its entirety to see what and how the offensive line played. You have to be able to make some plays down field, and obviously we have a quarterback that allows us to do that.”

One of the explosive plays Campbell referenced that allowed Hall to find some running room was Xavier Hutchinson’s 65-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

The touchdown quarterback Brock Purdy threw to Hutchinson was a beautifully designed play action. Iowa State lined up in its two-tight end formation that it likes to run out of and Oklahoma bit hard on the play action and that left Xavier Hutchinson with one-on-one coverage against the corner.