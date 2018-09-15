AMES — After last week’s offensive struggles in a loss at Iowa, Iowa State took a giant step forward Saturday against fifth-ranked Oklahoma.
Even so, the Cyclones couldn’t quite keep up as the Sooners rode big plays and timely plays to a 37-27 Big 12 Conference win at Jack Trice Stadium and avenged last season’s upset loss to ISU in Norman, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma (3-0, 1-0) had a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and Sooners receiver Marquise Brown had 189 yards in the first half. Oklahoma also converted four of five third-down situations and took a 10-0 lead.
After the first quarter, Iowa State (0-2, 0-1) played the Sooners even, each team scoring 27 points. The Cyclones held Oklahoma to 165 additional yards of total offense and the Sooners only converted two of six third down opportunities the rest of the way.
“We were right there the whole game, to be honest with you,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “We couldn’t make that play and we couldn’t get that stop. At the end of it, that was the difference. My goodness, I think we had it down to a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter with a chance to go win the game.
“To me, that’s the difference and that’s where we are growing to. But, I think it’s early in the season, and I think the growth we were able to make was exactly what this team needed.”
Overall, Campbell was happy with his team. He’s aware there are areas that still need improvement, such as tackling, the overall offensive line play and some special teams execution.
But the growth of the offensive line was the thing Campbell was most pleased with. He inserted redshirt freshman Colin Newell at center and bumped Julian Good-Jones to left tackle.
That line provided holes for running back David Montgomery to run through and enough protection for quarterback Zeb Noland to find Iowa State’s playmakers on the outside.
“I thought immensely better,” Campbell said. “That’s what an offensive line actually looks like compared to what last week looked like. We’re trending in the right direction that way. I thought we were physical at times – I thought there was a lot of growth there.
“It’s good to see Good-Jones on the outside, and how about Colin Newell in his first start playing against Oklahoma? I thought he did a really good job.
“I think where we’re getting to is finding what gives us the best opportunity to be successful,” Campbell continued. “I think last week Mike Rose (linebacker) stepped into his opportunity. This week, Colin Newell steps into the very same arena and same opportunity.
“Sometimes, even me, has to trust that what your eyes see in practice and what consistency that those guys do, you’ve got to let them get out on the field and you’ve got to let them play. I’ll take last week as my fault that maybe I didn’t let Colin get out there soon enough.”
Noland had nothing but praise for the line’s work.
“I think it was all in the preparation,” Noland said. “They worked extremely hard. Coach (Jeff) Myers challenged them and I couldn’t be more thankful for those guys today. I know David (Montgomery) probably feels the same way.”
Montgomery was thankful for actually getting a few holes to run through as he rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown.
“(Their growth) was amazing,” Montgomery said. “I spent a lot of time with my o-line this week. I was seeing what they see and we were able to throw ideas off of each other. It’s definitely been great. Having my o-line play the way they did, it definitely gives me a lot more confidence.”
While the offensive line was the biggest area of growth from Iowa State’s first week to the second, there were other areas where the Cyclones improved. But Campbell knows there is still room for continued growth.
“Everybody wants wins, but all I care about is do we get better one week at a time?” Campbell said. “Do we get better one day at a time? At Iowa State, for us to get where we want to go, that’s the only way. And for me, I’m proud of the improvement.
“I know there’s a lot of improvement that must get made if we’re going to win games like that and we’re going to have continued opportunities. So, to me, it’s like I told our kids, ‘We’ve just got to keep plugging away. We’ve got to keep pounding — and if we do it, we’ll get where we need to be.’”
Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27
Oklahoma 10 14 10 3 — 37
Iowa St. 0 10 14 3 — 27
First quarter
Okla — FG Seibert 21, 8:22. (Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 3:48).
Okla — M. Brown 75 pass from Ky. Murray (Seibert kick), 3:43. (Drive: 4 plays, 90 yards, 2:06).
Second quarter
ISU — FG Assalley 34, 13:38. (Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 5:05).
ISU — Butler 51 pass from Noland (Assalley kick), 13:15. (Drive: 1 play, 51 yards, :10).
Okla — Lamb 5 pass from Ky. Murray (Seibert kick), 7:47. (Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:28).
Okla — Tease 7 pass from Ky. Murray (Seibert kick), :05. (Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 4:19).
Third quarter
ISU — Butler 57 pass from Noland (Assalley kick), 11:48. (Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, :47).
Okla — Sermon 22 run (Seibert kick), 9:20. (Drive: 6 plays, 67 yards, 2:28).
ISU — Montgomery 1 run (Assalley kick), 6:40. (Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:40).
Okla — FG Seibert 31, 3:20. (Drive: 8 plays, 50 yards, 3:18).
Fourth quarter
ISU — FG Assalley 21, 10:43. (Drive: 12 plays, 83 yards, 4:54).
Okla — FG Seibert 42, 2:51. (Drive: 12 plays, 47 yards, 7:44).
TEAM STATISTICS
Okla ISU
First downs 24 20
Rushes-yards 39-171 29-87
Passing yards 348 360
Comp-att-int 21-29-0 25-36-1
Return yards 32 0
Punts-avg. 2-48.5 3-41.66
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-60 4-35
Time of possession 34:11 25:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
OKLAHOMA — Ky. Murray 15-77, Sermon 13-74, M. Sutton 9-21, Pledger 1-1, Team 1-minus 2.
IOWA STATE — Montgomery 21-82, Nwangwu 3-10, Croney 4-6, Noland 1-minus 11.
Passing
OKLAHOMA — Ky. Murray 21-29-0, 348 yards.
IOWA STATE — Noland 25-36-1, 360 yards.
Receiving
OKLAHOMA — M. Brown 9-191, Lamb 3-36, Calcaterra 2-41, Tease 2-15, M. Sutton 2-14, Meier 1-32, Miller 1-17, Sermon 1-2.
IOWA STATE — D. Jones 9-66, Butler 5-174, Eaton 4-32, Allen 2-23, Milton 2-16, Akers 1-37, Montgomery 1-7, Croney 1-5.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
OKLAHOMA — Broiles 5-5-10, Ke. Murray 3-7-10, Bolton 3-6-9, Radley-Hiles 6-2-8, Motley 6-1-7 Jackson 3-3-6, Haughton 2-4-6, Norwood 4-1-5 Gallimore 0-3-3, Mann 0-2-2, Bledsoe 0-2-2, Calcaterra 1-0-1, Perkins 0-1-1, Faamatau 0-1-1.
IOWA STATE — Eisworth 6-8-14, Harvey 4-3-7, Lewis 3-3-6, Spears 3-3-6, Uwazurike 4-1-5, Ruth 2-3-5, Peavy 3-1-4, Payne 2-2-4, Rose 2-1-3, Bowens 2-0-2, Young 1-1-2, Hummel 1-1-2, J. Bailey 1-1-2, Lima 0-2-2, Azunna 1-0-1, Vance 1-0-1, White 1-0-1, Kolar 1-0-1, Johnson 1-0-1, C. Bailey 0-1-1, Benton 0-1-1, Grant 0-1-1, Northrup 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
OKLAHOMA — Ke. Murray 2-12, Haughton 1.5-4, Broiles 1-3, Radley-Hiles 1-3, Gallimore 1-2, Jackson 0.5-3.
IOWA STATE — J. Bailey 1.5-6, Uwazurike 1.5-2, Hummel 1-2, Johnson 1-9, Eisworth 1-1, Spears 0.5-1, Payne 0.5-1.
Sacks
OKLAHOMA — Ke. Murray 1-11.
IOWA STATE — Johnson 1-9.
