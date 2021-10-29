Trust paving the way for Iowa State's success

AMES — Last Saturday, Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson set the college football world abuzz.

Hutchinson was called for taunting on the tailend of a long pass that would’ve resulted in a touchdown.

Long-time college football reporter Brett McMurphy said it was the worst call he’d ever seen. He wasn’t alone in that sentiment. On ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, the play made Randy Moss’ “C’mon Man” segment and Moss roundly criticized the referee who made the call.

And it was a baffling call. Hutchinson looked back and slowed up a bit before reaching the endzone. Former Iowa State quarterback Sage Rosenfels was told by current staff members that the referee told them Hutchinson taunted Oklahoma State “with his eyes.”

Coach Matt Campbell said after the game that he was told Hutchinson took one “high step” into the endzone and that’s what drew the flag.

All that to say, it would’ve been easy for Hutchinson, Campbell and quarterback Brock Purdy to be deflated and lose the mojo it had going. Instead, Purdy went back to Hutchinson three plays in a row until he finally got a touchdown.

It’s that kind trust in a player that’s allowed No. 22 Iowa State to have success. And it’s that kind of trust Campbell wants to see as Iowa State travels to Morgantown, West Virginia to play West Virginia on Saturday.

“I would say trust is the No. 1 quality in our program, period,” Campbell said. “I don’t care what it is or who you are or what it’s about, I think that (trust) is what’s allowed us to even have an inkling of success. When that value system carries over to plays on the field, there’s only so many plays and there’s only one football. I think you want to, whether the coach or the quarterback, you want to deliver the ball to the people you feel absolutely confident in that are going to have the ability to make the play when the ball comes their way. Obviously Xavier, from day one he’s come in here, we’ve had a trust in who he is and his work ethic.”

Hutchinson, a junior college transfer, has made an immediate impact for the Cyclones. He was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season and he’s followed it up with an even more impressive campaign this season.

Hutchinson has 46 catches for 539 yards and five touchdowns.

Hutchinson has the most receptions in the Big 12, the second most receiving touchdowns and the third most yards.

“Now, where we are today, you’re seeing this player who, if you go back and watch every game he’s played here other than that first Louisiana game where he was kind of getting his footing underneath him, he’s been nothing short of exceptional for us,” Campbell said. “That value system is huge. How is trust earned? It’s earned daily. Man, Xavier has been tremendous as he’s been able to stack and build tremendous trust.”

For Hutchinson, he didn’t even really believe in himself at first until the coaching did.

“That first Louisiana game, I was confident in myself, but I wasn’t necessarily ready to make the impact I needed to make right away,” Hutchinson said. “From the coaching staff and everybody else, they believed in me and then my mentality shifted that if they believe in me this much, then it’s time for me to start believing in myself.”

Hutchinson had to believe in himself before he could trust himself. Once he trusted in himself, then that’s when Purdy and the coaching staff could really trust him.

That trust was built in practice.

“You have to show you’re capable of making plays,” Hutchinson said. “That builds chemistry and it also builds confidence. Hopefully I can be a role model to younger players to show them that practice is the way forward.”

From Campbell’s perspective, Hutchinson is doing a remarkable job of being a role model to the younger players.

The unselfishness that Hutchinson shows only builds the trust of others around him.

“What he does on the field is really awesome,” Campbell said. “But what he’s done in our wide receiver room — and the wide receiver room is always tricky, because there’s probably half of the guys that think they should be catching the ball or need the ball or want the ball, and there’s only one football, and then he’s the guy that’s getting the ball. But to get to be the guy that’s leading those around him and just making sure that everybody’s staying the course, he’s maybe done as good a leadership job as any of our seniors this year for us.

“He’s a great player, a greater person and he has an even greater heart. What he’s about and certainly what he’s done is just nothing short of exceptional, so we’re really proud of him.”

