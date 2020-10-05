Texas Tech coach using Iowa State program as blue print

AMES — Matt Wells is in his second season as the coach of Texas Tech and he’s still trying to build up his program.

He took over the Red Raiders after Cliff Kingsbury was fired in 2018 and Wells has gone 5-10 in the 15 games he’s coached. He is 1-2 this season with a narrow 35-33 win over Houston Baptist, an overtime loss to Texas and a 10-point loss to Kansas State last week.

Wells is looking toward Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell as a blueprint of how he wants to build his program.

“Coach Campbell has established his program over the several years he’s been there,” Wells said. “They’re who we’re trying to be like in terms of the toughness and the discipline. We’re making those strides but we’re not there yet.”

Questionable quarterback

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman got hurt early in the game against Kansas State last week after taking a late, low hit to the legs.

“Nothing is broken and nothing is fractured so he’ll be day-to-day,” Wells said.