TCU spurts past ISU women

AMES — TCU put together a fourth-quarter run that carried the Horned Frogs to a 77-74 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball win over Iowa State Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.
The loss spoiled a big night by the Cyclones’ Ashley Joens, who had 31 points and 15 rebounds and a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds by Kristin Scott.
Iowa State (9-6, 1-3) took a 60-53 lead into the final quarter. TCU (12-3, 3-1) went on a 10-2 run to take its first lead since the opening period and the teams went back-and-forth until the Horned Frogs took the lead for good at 67-66 with 4 1/2 minutes to play.
Iowa beats Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones
Iowa forward Monika Czinano reacts in front of Iowa State forward Kristin Scott, right, after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa beats Iowa St. 75-69 for 4th straight win over Cyclones
Iowa State basketball coach Bill Fennelly hugs his son assistant coach Billy Fennelly after a moment of silence in honor of Bill Fennelly's father, who died earlier in the day, before tipoff in an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
TCU (12-3) — Akomolafe 3-8 1-2 7, Bradley 4-9 1-2 11, Heard 8-16 4-7 25, Ray 6-14 0-0 14, Woods 5-10 3-5 14, Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 9-16 77. IOWA ST. (9-6) — Scott 6-9 1-2 14, Camber 4-6 0-0 11, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-10 0-0 8, Joens 10-18 10-11 31, Johnson 1-6 4-4 6, Nezerwa 1-3 0-0 2, Wise 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 26-57 15-17 74. Iowa St. 21 21 18 14 — 74
3-point goals — TCU 10-22 (Bradley 2-6, Heard 5-7, Ray 2-7, Woods 1-1, Payne 0-1), Iowa St. 7-21 (Scott 1-3, Camber 3-5, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-4, Joens 1-3, Johnson 0-3, Wise 0-3). Assists — TCU 22 (Ray 7), Iowa St. 14 (Johnson 7). Fouled out — TCU Heard. Rebounds — TCU 29 (Heard 3-8), Iowa St. 43 (Joens 4-15). Total fouls — TCU 19, Iowa St. 14. A — 9,527.
TCU 77, Iowa St. 74
TCU (12-3) -- Akomolafe 3-8 1-2 7, Bradley 4-9 1-2 11, Heard 8-16 4-7 25, Ray 6-14 0-0 14, Woods 5-10 3-5 14, Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 9-16 77. IOWA ST. (9-6) -- Scott 6-9 1-2 14, Camber 4-6 0-0 11, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-10 0-0 8, Joens 10-18 10-11 31, Johnson 1-6 4-4 6, Nezerwa 1-3 0-0 2, Wise 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 26-57 15-17 74. TCU;17;20;16;24 — 77 Iowa St.;21;21;18;14 — 74
3-point goals -- TCU 10-22 (Bradley 2-6, Heard 5-7, Ray 2-7, Woods 1-1, Payne 0-1), Iowa St. 7-21 (Scott 1-3, Camber 3-5, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-4, Joens 1-3, Johnson 0-3, Wise 0-3). Assists -- TCU 22 (Ray 7), Iowa St. 14 (Johnson 7). Fouled out -- TCU Heard. Rebounds -- TCU 29 (Heard 3-8), Iowa St. 43 (Joens 4-15). Total fouls -- TCU 19, Iowa St. 14. A -- 9,527.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!