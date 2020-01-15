TCU spurts past ISU women

The loss spoiled a big night by the Cyclones’ Ashley Joens, who had 31 points and 15 rebounds and a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds by Kristin Scott.

Iowa State (9-6, 1-3) took a 60-53 lead into the final quarter. TCU (12-3, 3-1) went on a 10-2 run to take its first lead since the opening period and the teams went back-and-forth until the Horned Frogs took the lead for good at 67-66 with 4 1/2 minutes to play.