TCU spurts past ISU women
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

TCU spurts past ISU women

AMES — TCU put together a fourth-quarter run that carried the Horned Frogs to a 77-74 Big 12 Conference women’s basketball win over Iowa State Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.

The loss spoiled a big night by the Cyclones’ Ashley Joens, who had 31 points and 15 rebounds and a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds by Kristin Scott.

Iowa State (9-6, 1-3) took a 60-53 lead into the final quarter. TCU (12-3, 3-1) went on a 10-2 run to take its first lead since the opening period and the teams went back-and-forth until the Horned Frogs took the lead for good at 67-66 with 4 1/2 minutes to play.

TCU 77, Iowa St. 74

TCU (12-3) — Akomolafe 3-8 1-2 7, Bradley 4-9 1-2 11, Heard 8-16 4-7 25, Ray 6-14 0-0 14, Woods 5-10 3-5 14, Berry 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 9-16 77.

IOWA ST. (9-6) — Scott 6-9 1-2 14, Camber 4-6 0-0 11, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-10 0-0 8, Joens 10-18 10-11 31, Johnson 1-6 4-4 6, Nezerwa 1-3 0-0 2, Wise 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 26-57 15-17 74.

TCU 17 20 16 24 — 77

Iowa St. 21 21 18 14 — 74

3-point goals — TCU 10-22 (Bradley 2-6, Heard 5-7, Ray 2-7, Woods 1-1, Payne 0-1), Iowa St. 7-21 (Scott 1-3, Camber 3-5, Espenmiller-McGraw 2-4, Joens 1-3, Johnson 0-3, Wise 0-3). Assists — TCU 22 (Ray 7), Iowa St. 14 (Johnson 7). Fouled out — TCU Heard. Rebounds — TCU 29 (Heard 3-8), Iowa St. 43 (Joens 4-15). Total fouls — TCU 19, Iowa St. 14. A — 9,527.

ashley joens 2019-20

Joens
Big 12 standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;3;0;14;1

W. Virginia;3;1;13;2

TCU;3;1;12;3

Oklahoma;3;1;10;6

Oklahoma St.;2;2;11;5

Texas;2;2;10;6

Kansas St.;1;2;7;7

Texas Tech;1;3;12;3

Iowa St.;1;3;9;6

Kansas;0;4;11;4

