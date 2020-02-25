Struggling Cyclones focus on fundamentals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While Prohm has shouldered the blame for the poor defensive effort, big man George Conditt doesn’t think he should be.

“It’s always on us,” Conditt said. “It’s not on him. We can’t keep allowing him to take the blame for everything. It’s on the players. The players have to step up and have to actually want to do things.”

Prohm’s willing to try anything for Iowa State to regain its toughness.

“We have to figure out ways to get our mental and physical toughness back,” Prohm said. “We showed 16 poor defensive clips and it was just mistake after mistake after mistake. They were just simple things that led to so many easy baskets.

“We have to have attention to detail, we have to compete the right way because this is a stretch of games where we can put a good string together if we play the right way. If we get down eight, we have to be able to fight back.”

Three out of the next four games for Iowa State are against teams in the bottom half of the conference.

“Our goal in the back nine was to have a winning record,” Prohm said.

Iowa State is currently 2-3 since the second half of Big 12 play started.

“And then I’ll also talk to them about, ‘Man, let’s just let it rip. Let’s just be a heck of a lot more aggressive — we have nothing to lose. Be free and play the right way,’” Prohm added. “Hopefully we can do that.”

