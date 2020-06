Sports briefs: Iowa State tandem earns academic All-America honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Track and field

Iowa State track and field/cross country's Cailie Logue and Thomas Pollard have been named third team Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday.

Both Logue and Pollard earned Big 12 Scholar-Athletes of the Year honors during the cross country season.

Golf

Mackenzie Hughes shot a career-low 60 Thursday to take the first-round at the Travelers Championship as the PGA Tour tried to switch its focus back to golf amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Hughes, a 29-year-old Canadian, had a chance to shoot the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, but his 40-foot birdie attempt on his final hole came up short. Jim Furyk shot a 12-under 58 on the same TPC River Highlands course four years ago, the lowest score in a tour event.

β€œI kind of joked walking off there that 59 wasn't even the record because of Jim's 58,” Hughes said. β€œIt's probably not even that special around here. But as a personal milestone it would have been neat.”

It was good enough for three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, who each shot 63 on a day of low scoring.