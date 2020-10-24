Sanders, Hubbard lead No. 6 Oklahoma State past Cyclones

“The word ‘fight’ can be identified in our kids,” Campbell said. “Our kids will fight and they’ll fight for 60 minutes. The consistency and eb and flow of the game — we never had the ability to tackle it in any of the phases of the game. That part was really hard for us. Guys like Breece were able to make big plays and that was positive for us.”

With the constant pressure Purdy was under, he was forced to target his safety net receivers, almost exclusively.

Only four Iowa State players caught passes. Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, Charlie Kolar had five catches for 58 yards, Breece Hall had four catches for four yards and two catches for 32 yards.

Hutchinson’s touchdown came in the last minute of the game when Iowa State was trying to mount a late-fourth-quarter comeback. Iowa State was unable to recover the subsequent onside kick and Oklahoma State was able to take knees to end the game.