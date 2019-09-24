AMES — Baylor coach Matt Rhule took over a program that could’ve easily been torn down — not because of on-field play but because of what happened off it under former coach Art Briles.
The Bears went 1-11 in Rhule’s first year, but the former Temple coach has quickly turned things around in Waco, Texas. Rhule took Baylor to a bowl game last year a 6-6 season with a 4-5 record in the Big 12.
The Bears topped off last season with a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Baylor has kept the impressive renovation going early in the 2019 season with three straight wins.
Granted, those wins came against Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and Rice. Baylor beat SFA and UTSA a combined 119-31. Rice, a team that’s 0-4 and went 2-11 last season, was the only opponent that tested Baylor in a game the Bears won 21-13.
MAKING GAINS: Junior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been a key catalyst in the rebuilding of Baylor’s program.
Brewer started eight games as a true freshman for then-first-year coach Rhule. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,562 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts.
As a sophomore, his accuracy dipped as defenses adjusted. Brewer completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,019 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
Brewer has shown improvement in 2019 by picking defenses apart. He’s completed 72 percent of his passes for 665 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.
He isn’t just a pocket passer. In his career he’s rushed for 608 yards – he has 67 so far this season.
“With him, he has so much experience,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “You see him now, and he’s playing at such a high level that he has experience going through situations and knowing where to get the football to. It’s year three in the offense and he’s gotten quality and meaningful reps.
“You just see a kid that’s playing with so much confidence. He can beat you with his arm, he can beat you with his legs. He’s a guy that provides a great challenge – especially a guy that’s so veteran in the system.”
You have free articles remaining.
Brewer’s favorite target this season has been Denzel Mims. Mims has caught 18 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the first three games.
DEMO DAY: Baylor’s defense isn’t great, but the Bears have a couple players that’ll make you feel like you got hit by a sledgehammer.
Linebacker Clay Johnston was fifth in the Big 12 last season in tackles with 99 – 8.2 per game. Johnston is tied for eighth this season with 24.
At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, defensive tackle James Lynch could bring down a wall all by himself. As a sophomore last season, he had five solo sacks and 5.5 total sacks, which was 10th in the Big 12.
As a junior, Lynch is fourth in the Big 12 in sacks with three.
Last season, Baylor allowed 242.1 passing yards per game, which was third in the Big 12 behind TCU and Iowa State.
It’s the run defense that let the Bears down. Baylor surrendered 183.5 yards on the ground, which was worse than Kansas’ 171.5 yards.
GROUND GAINS: The Bears have rushed for 760 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per rush.
Six players have at least 65 yards rushing through the first three games led by John Lovett who has 186 yards and one touchdown on 22 rushing attempts.
Gerry Bohanon and Trestan Ebner have also rushed for over 100 yards.
PURDY HONORED: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Monday.
The sophomore from Gilbert, Ariz., set a Cyclone record with 510 yards of total offense and threw for 435 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.