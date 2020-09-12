Ragin' Cajuns special teams burn Iowa State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES — The third phase in football — special teams — is often overlooked and underappreciated.

On Saturday, Louisiana made Iowa State appreciate its special teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns returned a kickoff and a punt for a punt for a touchdown and forced a fumble on an Iowa State punt return.

Louisiana handled No. 23 Iowa State 31-14 in the 2020 season opener.

“I don’t question their attitude or effort,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “That’s where you’ve got to look at all of us. From my standpoint, first and foremost, is, ‘Man, did we have them ready to play?’ It was the fundamentals like staying in your coverage lanes on the return game in terms of special teams, it was tackling and big plays in critical moments on defense and it was taking care of the football on offense.

“At Iowa State you’re going to have to win in the margins. And if you refuse to win in the margins, it’s really going to be hard for us to have success. Tough way to learn it.”

The loss drops coach Matt Campbell’s record in September to just 6-11 since he arrived at Iowa State in 2016. In the last three season openers, the Cyclones have scored just 14, 13 and three points in regulation, respectively.