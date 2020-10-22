Purdy's breakout moment came against Oklahoma State

“Brock is certainly a young man that’s taken all of his experiences and continued to grow, both as a football player and as a leader within our football program. A lot of growth has occurred over the last two years.”

Purdy has felt his growth this season come from trusting those around him.

“I think in the first game I sort of felt pressured a little bit, just when things weren’t going our way and I felt like I had to do it on my own,” Purdy said. “But I’m at the point where I know everyone on the field that is playing with me has the capability of doing their part and that if I just trust in them, then we’ll be good to go. And then trusting the coaches’ play-calling and trusting the defense and special teams to do their part, just trusting the team.

“I feel like each game I’ve gotten better with it. I think other guys on the team have gotten better with it, as well. It’s not just me that’s going through this kind of stuff. I think as a whole, we’ve all grown and I’m really excited to see what happens down the stretch of the season and everything as we continue to just keep building off of the games in the past and all of our experiences.”

