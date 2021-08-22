Purdy delivers as Iowa State quarterback

Purdy knows what his teammates are going to do for him. He can trust them to produce.

Before Breece Hall’s emergence, Purdy was the offense in 2019. He wasn’t going to do it, it probably wasn’t going to get done. But now Purdy has one of the best running backs in football, an All American tight end in Charlie Kolar that he can rely on and a First-Team All-Big 12 receiver in Xavier Hutchinson.

Purdy can use the lessons he’s learned over the last three seasons and play as relaxed as he did when he had David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler during his freshman season.

Those things added up should result in a season to remember for the senior.

He could have one more year left if he needed due to the COVID year last season and every player getting an added year of eligibility but Purdy said, “I’m treating this as if this is my last season.”

That means the Cyclones have to have at least one eye on the future.

Luckily for them, they believe they have it in the form of Haywarden, Iowa native Hunter Dekkers.