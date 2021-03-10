Prohm's future in question following Iowa State's Big 12 tournament exit

Leading scorer Rasir Bolton, who missed the previous 3 1/2 games because of an ankle injury, played Wednesday but wasn’t much of a factor until late and finished with 16 points.

A pandemic-shortened nonconference schedule didn’t help a team that needed to ease into the season, and the Big 12 was a grinder with seven teams headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Also, there is this consideration: Iowa State would have to fork over about $5 million to buy out the remainder of Prohm’s contract a time the athletic department is tightening its belt.

But a disaster of a season in a sixth year makes it difficult to grant a seventh. Three other Big 12 teams have gone winless in conference play in the league’s quarter century. Two changed their coaches immediately.

Prohm is a victim of the success he’s had a hand in building. Since 1985, when Johnny Orr got the program up and running, Iowa State had had more NCAA years than not. Six of the seven Cyclones coaches starting with Orr have taken the program to the NCAA Tournament. Only Kansas has won more Big 12 Tournaments.

Prohm seemed to pick up where the uber-popular Fred Hoiberg left off, reaching the Sweet 16 in his first year and winning an NCAA game in his second.