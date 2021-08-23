Prior depth will help Iowa State overcome key losses on defensive line

AMES — On paper, Iowa State’s defensive line is the position group with the most question marks.
During preseason camp, ISU has been practicing first team versus first team.
It lost two key players from the defensive tackle position in Josh Bailey and Latrell Bankston and it lost the school’s all-time sack and tackles for a loss leader in defensive end JaQuan Bailey.
Even with those losses, the Cyclones return key players at every position and the coaching staff believes it has depth at all three defensive line spots.
The biggest returning name is Will McDonald, who hasn’t started a game. McDonald has been a pass-rush specialist the last two years and led the nation in sacks last season with 10.5.
McDonald will be relied upon to step up into a starter role with JaQuan’s departure. McDonald has prepared for his new role by putting on 15 pounds to bulk up to 245 pounds.
Defensive line coach Eli Rasheed said McDonald has looked as impressive as ever with his added responsibility against the run.
At the other defensive end spot, Iowa State returns four-year starter Enyi Uwazurike.
Uwazurike has never been one to put up big numbers but he’s rarely out of position and often funnels plays to Iowa State’s impressive linebacker trio.
“Having Enyi back for another year has been incredible for our room,” Rasheed said. “We have some youth in that room and he’s doing a tremendous job bringing those guys along.”
Uwazurike is undoubtedly one of the key leaders for Iowa State’s defense but at 6-foot-6 and 320-pounds, his versatility along the line provides unequalled value. He can play either defensive end spot or defensive tackle.
Uwazurike was used sparingly at defensive tackle last season because of all the pieces the Cyclones had at the position but with two departures, he could be needed.
Iowa State returns Isaiah Lee, who started nine games last year at defensive tackle but outside of him, the Cyclones don’t have proven depth, so Uwazurike’s versatility will be needed.
The Cyclones do have redshirt freshman J.R. Singleton as a defensive tackle that has impressed the staff.
“J.R. is going to be a really good player,” Rasheed said. “He gives you all he can on the field. And when he’s spent physically, he’s going to walk up to the defensive line room and study that day’s film. And the next day, he’ll do it all over again.”
With the way the staff talked about Singleton, it wouldn’t be surprising if he starts against Northern Iowa.
“I think J.R. Singleton is one of the most talented young players in our football program,” coach Matt Campbell said. “He has tremendous ability and is a rising star.”
Rasheed likes to have three deep along the defensive line and at this point, if Uwazurike stays outside, true freshman Howard Brown, a high school quarterback, would be that third piece.
“Howard Brown has come in and he is, in my opinion, cut out of the same mold as J.R. Singleton,” Campbell said of the 330-pound Brown. “Howard is very mature and he’s as big as big can be — sometimes too big — but he can run and he can play quarterback, so maybe we’ll do a little bit of that.”
Rasheed also said unprompted that Campbell has been using Brown for goal-line situations during fall camp as a quarterback.
Last but certainly not least is reserve defensive end Zach Petersen. Petersen started for JaQuan in 2019 when JaQuan was out for the season with an injury but has since been a key reserve for the Cyclones. Because he’s a reserve, Campbell is often asked if Petersen is underrated or an unsung hero.
“I kind of chuckle at that,” Campbell said. “I’ve heard that multiple times. But if you go back and watch our football team play and Zach Petersen, he’s been exceptional for us. … I really feel like Zach Petersen is one of the best defensive linemen we’ve coached since I’ve been here.”
Uwazurike said Petersen, a senior, is one of the best leaders he’s been around.
“He reminds everyone what hard work is every day,” Uwazurike said. “He’s one of my favorite defensive linemen. He plays hard and he’s probably the smartest guy we have in our room in terms of the playbook. If there’s something I don’t know, I know for a fact he knows it. I still go to Zach Petersen to this day. And when we go to practice, he’s right with me, the first in line. He coaches up the younger guys and he’s doing as much as possible. He’s just as much of a leader as I am in our room. It’s great to have him by my side.”