Prior depth will help Iowa State overcome key losses on defensive line

“He reminds everyone what hard work is every day,” Uwazurike said. “He’s one of my favorite defensive linemen. He plays hard and he’s probably the smartest guy we have in our room in terms of the playbook. If there’s something I don’t know, I know for a fact he knows it. I still go to Zach Petersen to this day. And when we go to practice, he’s right with me, the first in line. He coaches up the younger guys and he’s doing as much as possible. He’s just as much of a leader as I am in our room. It’s great to have him by my side.”