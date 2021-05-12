Otzelberger has overhauled Cyclones' roster

Jones transferred to Iowa State from Denver after a successful sophomore season where he averaged 9.1 points and five rebounds. He’s unproven at the power-conference level but had quite a bit of sustained success at Denver.

The final transfer Otzelberger brought in was one both he and Iowa State fans are familiar with in Caleb Grill.

Grill was committed to Otzelberger at South Dakota State before Otzelberger left for UNLV. When he left, Grill committed to Iowa State. After one year with the Cyclones, Grill transferred to UNLV to be with Otzelberger. Now that Otzelberger returned to Ames, so has Grill.

Grill averaged 9.1 points last season for the Runnin’ Rebels, up from 2.1 when he was a freshman at Iowa State. Grill will need a waiver to play next season as the blanket waiver applies to one-time transfers and not players who are transferring back to their original school.

The common thread from Otzelberger’s transfers is their length.

The Cyclones haven’t had four players taller than 6-foot-9 in a decade. Now, they’ll have Foster who is 7 feet, Conditt who is 6-foot-10, Jones who is 6-foot-9 and Enaruna who is 6-foot-9.