Oklahoma sizzles past ISU women

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma heated up in the second half and overtook Iowa State for an 81-72 Big 12 Conference women's basketball victory Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones (9-5, 1-2) fell behind early, but rode a 22-point second quarter to a 36-34 halftime lead.

Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1) turned the game around by outscoring Iowa State 29-17 in the third period when the Sooners hit 11 of 16 shots (68.8 percent), including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The Cyclones went the final 4:11 of the period without a field goal while Oklahoma put together an 11-2 run.

Iowa State fought back within 77-70 with 1:57 remaining, but could get no closer.

Ashley Joens had 21 points for the Cyclones, Kristin Scott and Adriana Camber added 11 each, and Ines Nezerwa finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma also had four players score in double figures, and the Sooners had just eight turnovers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.