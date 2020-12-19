Oklahoma holds off Iowa State in Big 12 title game

Oklahoma did a good job containing Breece Hall who had 79 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and 26 receiving yards, so the offense needed to rely on Purdy down the stretch.

Purdy finished the second half 17-24 for 190 yards.

“He’s a warrior,” tight end Charlie Kolar said of Brock Purdy. “I mean, you can say what you want about the three picks, but he keeps fighting to the last second. I’ll go to war with him any day of the week, any day of the year.

“Obviously, he didn’t play his best game. None of us did. I don’t care. I love him. I’ll keep playing with him any day.”

While Iowa State had its struggles against the Sooners, the Cyclones showed something to their coach.

“This is not a result-oriented football program,” Campbell said. “We’re result-aware and outcome-aware but I really believe the investment of our leadership team — from our coaches to our players — is we are process and culture driven. When you live like that, then you don’t reside in the highs and the lows of what the scoreboard tells you. When you live like that, you become the best version of yourself.