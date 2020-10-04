Nwangwu's kick return sparked historic Cyclone win

“He’s a senior that’s really been through hell and back in terms of the injuries. He’s a guy that’s kept fighting and kept growing and he hasn’t given up. That’s what seniors do.”

Good, not great

Campbell was happy that his team won. He was not necessarily happy with how they won.

The Cyclones had nine penalties for 90 yards and many came in critical situations. They overcame them, but for a team that's been the least penalized team in the Big 12, it made life harder than it needed to be.

In the second quarter, Iowa State had the ball and it was 3rd and inches in the red zone. Purdy used a hard count to draw Oklahoma off sides. The Sooners bit but instead of an offsides penalty, receiver Joe Scates was called for a false start away from the ball.

Defensively in the third quarter, Iowa State’s Aric Horne had just sacked Spencer Rattler to put Oklahoma behind the chains early in the drive. On the very next play, Gerry Vaughn hit Rattler high and was called for targeting and roughing the passer to give Oklahoma a free first down.

Those are just two examples of the larger problem Campbell saw on Saturday.