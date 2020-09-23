Nwangwu not letting past injuries hold him back

“It was a good feeling to help out your team,” Nwangwu said. “Mainly, I was just worried about helping out my other teammates like Breece. He came out because he extended the ball — he didn’t fumble it, but in that situation, he didn’t need to do that.

“Yeah, it was a good feeling to get a touchdown, but moving forward talking to Breece, I was just telling him to play his game. I told him, ‘I know your game is good enough.’ I just want to help out the team anyway I can. Getting a touchdown was just an added bonus on top.”

Nwangwu’s leadership doesn’t go unnoticed by his head coach.

“His leadership, what he’s done for our football program since March, to be honest with you, has been nothing short of exceptional,” Campbell said. “He’s one of the great leaders of Iowa State football and I really appreciate who is. He’s unselfish, wants what’s best for the team and is willing to stand up for what’s right, both on and off the field. That part of it is what I really appreciate about Kene.”

Productive bye weekIowa State had plenty to fix after its loss to Louisiana on Sept. 12.

Luckily for the Cyclones, they had a bye week to address the issues that arose against the Ragin’ Cajuns.