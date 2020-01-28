No. 2 Baylor women too much for ISU

WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum scored 22 points, Te'a Cooper had 19 with a career-high five 3-pointers and No. 2 Baylor won its 48th consecutive regular-season Big 12 game with a 83-62 win over Iowa State on Tuesday night.

Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards both had double-doubles for Baylor, while Queen Egbo had 12 points and eight rebounds. Cox, the preseason AP All-American who missed seven games before Big 12 play with a foot issue, had 16 points and 10 rebounds with five assists in her fourth double-double this season and 32nd in her career. Richards had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The Lady Bears (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) also have the nation's longest home court winning streak at 51 games. Their last home loss was 85-79 to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017, which was also the last time they lost a conference game during the regular season.

Iowa State (12-7, 4-4) played without junior starting point guard Rae Johnson, who was out because of back soreness. and Big 12 leading scorer Ashley Joens had a tough night as the Cyclones had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Joens, who entered the game averaging 22.4 points and 10.6 rebounds, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. She was shooting 48.5% percent, the best for league guards, before going 3-of-11 while defended primarily by Richards.