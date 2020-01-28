You are the owner of this article.
No. 2 Baylor women too much for ISU
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 2 Baylor women too much for ISU

WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum scored 22 points, Te'a Cooper had 19 with a career-high five 3-pointers and No. 2 Baylor won its 48th consecutive regular-season Big 12 game with a 83-62 win over Iowa State on Tuesday night.

Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards both had double-doubles for Baylor, while Queen Egbo had 12 points and eight rebounds. Cox, the preseason AP All-American who missed seven games before Big 12 play with a foot issue, had 16 points and 10 rebounds with five assists in her fourth double-double this season and 32nd in her career. Richards had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The Lady Bears (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) also have the nation's longest home court winning streak at 51 games. Their last home loss was 85-79 to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017, which was also the last time they lost a conference game during the regular season.

Iowa State (12-7, 4-4) played without junior starting point guard Rae Johnson, who was out because of back soreness. and Big 12 leading scorer Ashley Joens had a tough night as the Cyclones had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Joens, who entered the game averaging 22.4 points and 10.6 rebounds, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. She was shooting 48.5% percent, the best for league guards, before going 3-of-11 while defended primarily by Richards.

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 17 points to lead the Cyclones. Kristin Scott had 15 and Jade Thurmon 14.

Big 12 standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;7;0;18;1

Texas;6;2;14;6

TCU;5;2;14;4

Iowa St.;4;4;12;7

W. Virginia;3;4;13;5

Oklahoma St.;3;4;12;7

Oklahoma;3;5;10;10

Kansas St.;2;4;8;9

Texas Tech;2;5;13;5

Kansas;1;6;12;6

Baylor 83, Iowa St. 62

IOWA ST. (12-7) -- Scott 5-8 2-5 15, Camber 0-3 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 6-11 2-2 17, Joens 3-11 6-10 13, Thurmon 6-14 1-2 14, Kane 0-0 0-2 0, Nezerwa 0-6 1-2 1, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Wise 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 21-56 12-23 62.

BAYLOR (18-1) -- Cox 7-11 2-2 16, Cooper 7-18 0-0 19, Landrum 9-13 0-0 22, Richards 4-9 2-2 10, Ursin 0-4 2-2 2, Bickle 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, DeGrate 0-0 0-0 0, Egbo 6-11 0-0 12, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 34-73 6-6 83.

Iowa St.;13;13;20;16 — 62

Baylor;24;25;18;16 — 83

3-point goals -- Iowa St. 8-25 (Scott 3-5, Camber 0-3, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-6, Joens 1-4, Thurmon 1-3, Nezerwa 0-2, Washington 0-1, Wise 0-1), Baylor 9-18 (Cooper 5-10, Landrum 4-7, Ursin 0-1). Assists -- Iowa St. 8 (Espenmiller-McGraw 4), Baylor 24 (Richards 8). Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- Iowa St. 31 (Nezerwa 2-3), Baylor 46 (Richards 5-12). Total fouls -- Iowa St. 8, Baylor 16. A -- 8,627.

