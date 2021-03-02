No. 15 Texas pushes past Iowa State

In that same stretch, when the Cyclones managed to not turn the ball over, they were still unable to make a field goal or get to the free throw line, which led to a 17-0 Texas run from 12:49 to 9:55. That bad stretch of basketball essentially put the game out of reach for the Cyclones.

“We didn’t do a good job of handling their pressure and that five to six minute stretch was the difference in the game,” Prohm said. “That’s the bottom line. We were able to get the game back to a manageable deficit with a good second half but that run was the difference in the game.”

Iowa State cleaned up its turnover issues in the second half and did its best to mount a comeback but it dug itself too deep a hole.

The Cyclones only had 3 turnovers in the second half and shot 14-33 from the field.

Jaden Coleman-Lands led the Cyclones in scoring with 22 points on 9-16 shooting. George Conditt had a season high 11 points to go along with five rebounds and a block.

At one point in the second half, Iowa State cut the Texas lead to eight points with 6:55 left but the Longhorns kept the Cyclones at arm’s length.