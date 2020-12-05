No. 12 Cyclones complete historic regular season with rout of West Virginia

Health leads to special seasonCampbell knew what the formula for success was going to be on Aug. 21 — weeks before Iowa State’s first football game.

He said the team that is able to stay on the field and can stay healthy throughout the season will finish on top.

That was Iowa State. This accomplishment is something that required buy in from the whole team.

“It tells you what kind of young men sit in our locker room,” Campbell said. “They were on a mission. They have been unbelievably relentless about doing the little things right outside of here and they’ve stayed the course.

“That’s hard enough for everybody else in our society to figure out — let alone asking 18-22-year-olds to figure it out. And yet these guys have done an incredible job of staying the course. I say that knowing that anything can happen, and I get that, but what these guys have been willing to sacrifice since March— it’s unheard of. I think it’s very telling of what they’ve been able to do.”

Not only did Iowa State not miss a game, it didn’t miss a second of practice time.

The Cyclones only had a small number of COVID-19 cases since the team was brought back to Ames in June.