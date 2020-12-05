No. 12 Cyclones complete historic regular season with rout of West Virginia

AMES, Iowa — Moments after No. 12 Iowa State competed a 42-6 rout of West Virginia on Saturday to finish atop the Big 12 standings, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said he walked into a subdued locker room.
“Obviously, this team is very proud of what they were able to do,” Campbell said, “but there’s also a sense of understanding there’s more football to be played.”
The Cyclones (8-2, 8-1, No. 9 in the CFP) will make their first appearance in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 19 after concluding the regular season alone in first place.
Brock Purdy completed 20 of 23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns and was the catalyst for an offense that finished with 483 total yards against the Big 12’s top defense.
“I think I’m just playing my game, as far as not overthinking things,” Purdy said. “Just understanding what the defense does and what our play is, and getting the ball accurately to my guys.”
The Cyclones were assured a spot in the conference title game when TCU finished its win over Oklahoma State about the same time as Iowa State kicked off against the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4).
The Cyclones scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. West Virginia didn’t score until Tyler Sumpter made a 32-yard field goal with 12 minutes left.
Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall outplayed No. 2 rusher Leddie Brown. Hall scored twice, ran for 97 yards on 22 carries and caught three passes for 56. Brown had just 48 yards on 14 carries and caught four balls for 18.
Two weeks after shutting out Kansas State, the Cyclones turned in another stellar defensive performance. They held the Mountaineers to 263 yards, marking the third straight year they’ve kept West Virginia under 300.
Reaching the championship game marks another milestone for Campbell, in his fifth season with the Cyclones. He took over a program that has not won a conference title in football since it was co-champion of the old Missouri Valley Conference in 1912.
Iowa State’s opponent in the Big 12 title game will be No. 13 Oklahoma if the Sooners beat Baylor on Saturday night or West Virginia next week. Texas would be Iowa State’s opponent if it wins at Kansas next week and Oklahoma loses twice. Iowa State beat both Oklahoma and Texas this year.
The Cyclones’ eight conference wins are the most in program history, and their 31-18 record the last four seasons is the best four-year stretch in the modern era that started in 1928.
“It’s special, that’s for sure, because of where Iowa State has been,” Purdy said. “We don’t want to just get there. We want to win it.”
Health leads to special seasonCampbell knew what the formula for success was going to be on Aug. 21 — weeks before Iowa State’s first football game.
He said the team that is able to stay on the field and can stay healthy throughout the season will finish on top.
That was Iowa State. This accomplishment is something that required buy in from the whole team.
“It tells you what kind of young men sit in our locker room,” Campbell said. “They were on a mission. They have been unbelievably relentless about doing the little things right outside of here and they’ve stayed the course.
“That’s hard enough for everybody else in our society to figure out — let alone asking 18-22-year-olds to figure it out. And yet these guys have done an incredible job of staying the course. I say that knowing that anything can happen, and I get that, but what these guys have been willing to sacrifice since March— it’s unheard of. I think it’s very telling of what they’ve been able to do.”
Not only did Iowa State not miss a game, it didn’t miss a second of practice time.
The Cyclones only had a small number of COVID-19 cases since the team was brought back to Ames in June.
“From the very top of the organization to the bottom, all the coaches and players are making sacrifices,” tight end Charlie Kolar said. “It’s not fun to stay in the bubble. It’s not fun to not go out. It’s not fun to not hang out with people outside of the team. But that’s what’s keeping us safe. That’s where other programs have had problems.”
By Iowa State staying on the field, it’s been able to grow week-to-week.
“I think it’s defining of Iowa State,” Campbell said. “It’s really hard. This is really hard. What just occurred since March is really hard. Not just on football teams but on people. You have to have a special courage and commitment and willingness to grow in times like this. I’ve always said this, ‘Adversity defines who we are and what we become. We’re not defined by when it’s going well and when it’s easy.’
“I think it’s very defining that this team, through its toughest and most trying times, has had the unique ability to stay the course. I think it’s fitting for this senior class to be quite honest with you.”
But the Cyclones aren’t done yet.
“We didn’t set out to be regular season champs and be 8-1 in the Big 12 and 8-2 overall,” Kolar said. “We set out to win every game we play and the job’s not finished.”
— Courier Correspondent Ben Visser contributed to this story
Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6
West Virginia 0 0 0 6 — 6
Iowa St. 7 14 14 7 — 42
First Quarter
Support Local Journalism
ISU—Hall 23 run (Assalley kick), 6:00.
Second Quarter
ISU—Purdy 10 run (Assalley kick), 14:17.
ISU—Akers 2 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 2:49.
Third Quarter
ISU—Kolar 16 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 3:10.
ISU—Nwangwu 47 run (Assalley kick), :07.
Fourth Quarter
WVU—FG Sumpter 32, 12:00.
ISU—Hall 28 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 7:07.
WVU—FG Sumpter 36, 2:51.
TEAM STANDINGS
WVU ISU
First downs 16 27
Rushes-yards 25-54 44-236
Passing 209 247
Comp-Att-Int 21-41-0 20-23-0
Return Yards 138 15
Punts-Avg 4-41.5 2-27.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-65 6-65
Time of Possession 28:04 31:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
West Virginia, L.Brown 14-48, Greene 1-7, Sinkfield 3-6, Doege 7-(minus 7).
Iowa St., Hall 22-97, Nwangwu 9-77, Purdy 7-38, Brock 3-19, Dekkers 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING
West Virginia, Doege 21-41-0-209.
Iowa St., Purdy 20-23-0-247.
RECEIVING
West Virginia, Ryan 5-79, Esdale 5-42, T.Simmons 4-36, L.Brown 4-18, Wright 3-34.
Iowa St., Hutchinson 8-89, Hall 3-56, Shaw 3-35, Allen 2-36, Kolar 2-29, Akers 1-2, Dari.Porter 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—West Virginia, Legg 41.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!