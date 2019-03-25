AMES (AP) — Missouri State has become a small-school outlier in an NCAA Tournament largely dominated by chalk.
The Lady Bears are playing like they belong among the giants of the women’s game.
Alexa Willard scored 17 points to help 11th-seeded Missouri State stun third-seeded Iowa State 69-60 on Monday night, becoming the only double-digit seed to reach this year’s Sweet 16.
Abby Hipp had 11 points and Danielle Gitzen scored 10 for the Lady Bears (25-9), who will compete in a regional semifinal for the first time since the Jackie Stiles-led team in 2001. They’ll face either Stanford or BYU in Chicago after becoming the ninth team in 10 years to reach the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed.
Missouri State had gone one-and-done in its previous four NCAA appearances.
“Wow. That was amazing,” said Missouri State coach Kellie Harper, who won three national championships as a point guard under Pat Summitt at Tennessee. “We did it our way. This is a dream come true.”
Iowa State played much of the fourth quarter within a possession of the lead, only to let Missouri State answer time and time again. Sydney Manning extended the Lady Bears’ lead to 60-54 on a 3, her only field goal of the game, and Willard followed with a jumper.
Gitzen answered an empty Cyclones possession with two free throws, and Bridget Carleton threw the ball away at the 1:07 mark with Iowa State down 65-58. The Cyclones then inexplicably failed to foul Missouri State, allowing the Lady Bears to burn nearly 30 seconds off the clock.
Carleton had 31 points in her final game to lead Iowa State, which shot a ghastly 2 of 17 on 3s and 35.6 percent overall.
“They deserved to win the game,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said of Missouri State. “I knew this moment was coming at some point. It doesn’t make it any easier.”
Missouri State went on a 10-2 run to open the second half that gave the Lady Bears a 43-32 lead midway through the third quarter.
Finally faced with the idea that their Cyclones were in trouble, Iowa State’s fans got into the act. The Cyclones followed, reeling off nine quick points to make it a one-possession game. But a crucial 3 by Willard helped Missouri State push its lead to 49-45 entering the final quarter.
It might have seemed as though a game-deciding run was inevitable in the fourth quarter for the Cyclones. But it was the Lady Bears, fresh off a dominant win over sixth-seeded DePaul, who took control when it mattered.
The jubilant Bears ran into the crowd to celebrate with their band after the final horn, and a few of them picked up Harper’s son in celebration while screaming, “We’re going to Chicago!”
The Cyclones fell a game shy of matching the school record for wins in a season.
Carleton, the Big 12 Player of the Year, was 10-of-16 shooting. Her teammates went 11 of 43. All the Cyclones got from their reserves was one free throw by Ines Nezerwa.
“A lot of frustration and disappointment that we didn’t play the game the way we wanted to play,” Middleton said.
“Our plan was just to go out and guard. There wasn’t anything tricky,” Harper said. “We’re fortunate they didn’t make some shots tonight. I get that. Part of that was way we played.”
The Lady Bears have beaten three straight ranked opponents — Drake, DePaul and Iowa State — in road or neutral games.
Missouri St. 69, Iowa St. 60
MISSOURI ST. (25-9) — Franklin 2-4 0-0 4, Hipp 5-6 0-0 11, Calip 2-11 3-4 7, Gitzen 3-11 3-4 10, Willard 7-15 0-0 17, Gartner 2-5 0-0 4, Bhinhar 0-0 0-0 0, Manning 1-1 4-4 7, Ruffridge 2-4 2-2 7, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 25-61 12-14 69.
IOWA ST. (26-9) — Wise 0-6 2-2 2, Scott 4-8 0-1 8, Carleton 10-16 10-10 31, Joens 3-15 3-4 9, Middleton 4-11 0-0 9, Burkhall 0-2 0-0 0, Camber 0-0 0-0 0, Nezerwa 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 16-19 60.
Missouri St. 18 15 16 20 — 69
Iowa St. 17 13 15 15 — 60
3-point goals — Missouri St. 7-18 (Hipp 1-1, Calip 0-1, Gitzen 1-5, Willard 3-6, Manning 1-1, Ruffridge 1-2, Wilson 0-2), Iowa St. 2-17 (Wise 0-4, Scott 0-2, Carleton 1-2, Joens 0-5, Middleton 1-2, Burkhall 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists — Missouri St. 14 (Calip 5), Iowa St. 12 (Middleton 5). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Missouri St. 37 (Franklin 7), Iowa St. 38 (Carleton 10). Total fouls — Missouri St. 16, Iowa St. 11. A — 5,809.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.