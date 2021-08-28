Mike Rose leads deep and talented linebacker group at Iowa State

“I think about what Mike does to maximize his full potential in terms of work ethic, attitude, effort, how he practices. I love Mike because he’s the same guy no matter what day of the week it is. If you came to Tuesday or Wednesday practice, it’s the same guy that you see on Saturday. I’ve always felt that the great players and elite players that I’ve coached, they have that same unique trait.”

Rose has been a near-elite linebacker since he stepped on the field as a true freshman against Iowa and recorded 11 tackles.

Since then he’s only gotten better even though teams have started to game-plan for him.

“Mike understands that it’s not going to get any easier for him,” Campbell said. “Teams are going to try and formation against him or go away from him. There are going to be unique challenges that come his way. The better he gets, the more teams will plan for him. That will challenge him to be his best. Mike has taken that challenge.