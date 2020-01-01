AMES (AP) — Rod Melton Jr. scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, D.J. Jones added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Florida A&M beat Iowa State 70-68 on Tuesday night.
Melton made 9 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and Jones finished with seven rebounds and two blocks. M.J. Randolph had 13 points and Kamron Reaves scored 10 for Florida A&M. The Rattlers (2-9) have won back-to-back games after opening the season with nine consecutive losses.
Iowa State (7-5) led by as many as 13 points in the first half and took a 36-24 lead when Rasir Bolton hit a 3-pointer 22 seconds after halftime. Melton scored six points during a 13-2 run that gave FAMU a 44-42 lead with 12 minutes to play. Bolton made another 3 before George Conditt hit two free throws to give Cyclones a one-point lead with 48 seconds remaining but Melton made a jumper and, after an Iowa State turnover, Randolph made 1-of-2 free throws to seal it.
Bolton finished with a career-high 29 points, including 23 in the second half, for Iowa State. Conditt scored 12 points and Terrence Lewis had 10 points and eight rebounds.
After missing seven of their first nine from the field, the Cyclones hit 11 of their next 16 as they turned a four-point deficit to a 32-20 lead after Bolton made a layup with 4:31 left in the first half.
But Iowa State went cold once again, hitting just four of their next 18 as the Rattlers caught fire and took control of the game.
The Cyclones were without leading-scorer Tyrese Haliburton (17.3 points per game). The sophomore guard, who leads the Big 12 in assists (7.7) and steals (2.6) per game, missed the game due to a wrist injury suffered in practice and is expected to play in the Big 12 opener on Saturday. According to reports, Halliburton's absence was “primarily precautionary, against a team that’s 1-9 and hasn’t played a home game yet this season.”
HURTIN' WITHOUT 'BURTON
Iowa State struggled to find consistent offense in the absence of Halliburton's scoring and playmaking. Bolton made 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from behind the arc in the second half but the rest of the Cyclones combined for 6-of-15 shooting, including 0 for 5 from 3 after halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Florida A&M: The Rattlers, who were picked to finish ninth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, shot 57.6%, and scored 13 points off 10 Iowa State turnovers, in the second half.
Iowa State: The Cyclones have just one win over Power 5 teams. They did beat then-No. 16 Seton Hall on Dec. 8 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle but the Pirates have since fallen out of the rankings.
UP NEXT
Florida A&M opens MEAC play at North Carolina Central on Saturday.
Iowa State plays at TCU, which has won four in a row against the Cyclones, in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday.
Meet the Iowa State Football recruits
Hunter Dekkers
Hunter Dekkers
Quarterback
6-foot-2, 223 pounds
Hawarden (West Sioux)
A three-time first-team all-state quarterback, Dekkers set Iowa high school records for passing yardage and touchdown passes. As a senior, he passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He finished his career with 10,628 passing yards and 126 touchdown passes.
Latrell Bankston
Latrell Bankston
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 284-pounds
Woodstock, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)
Bankston picked the Cyclones over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Arizona and Houston. In nine games for Hutchinson, Bankston recorded 50 tackles, 22 for loss, including 11 ½ sacks for the Blue Dragons.
Aidan Bouman
Aidan Bouman
Quarterback
6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Buffalo, Minn
The son of former NFL quarterback Todd, Bouman passed for better than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior and finished with 9,568 yards, second all-time in Minnesota, as a three-year starter.
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Wide receiver
6-foot-1, 209 pounds
Cibolo, Texas (Steele)
Jackson has been invited to participate in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He choose the Cyclones over 20 other offers, including Arizona State and USC. As a junior, Jackson caught 66 passes for 1,052 yards and nine scores last season.
Hayden Pauls
Hayden Pauls
Offensive tackle
6-foot-4, 263 pounds
Emporia, Kan.
A 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Pauls picked the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue. Pauls was the No. 5 rated prospect in Kansas by 247Sports.
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)
Rated the 17th best prospect in Missouri by 247Sports, Wilson chose ISU over Kansas and Missouri, which were also in his final three. Wilson had 97 tackles, 28 for loss, including 13 sacks.
Craig McDonald
Craig McDonald
Safety
6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy)
McDonald did not play his senior season as he was ruled ineligible to compete because of a Minnesota State High School League bylaw that limits student-athletes to 12 consecutive semesters of eligibility from seven through 12th grade. McDonald started kindergarten at age four, and his parents had him retake the eighth grade.
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 190
Jacksonville, Fla. (Blinn CC)
Hutchinson chose the Cyclones over TCU, Arizona State,. Utah, Illinois and several other programs. Hutchinson plans on enrolling early after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and five scores in eight games for Blinn this past season.
Willis Singleton
Willis Singleton
Defensive tackle
6-foot-1, 301 pounds
Gurnee, Ill. (Warren Township)
Singleton was a three-year varsity starter for Warren Township helping lead the Blue Devils to the Class 8A state championship game this fall. He finished with 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.
Tyler Miller
Tyler Miller
Offensive tackle
6-foot-9, 274-pounds
Jefferson (Greene County)
Miller was one of the top targets in the state of Iowa this fall as he picked ISU over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Central Florida and Cincinnati. Greene County went 9-2 this season losing to Algona in the state quarterfinals. Miller helped pave the way for 1,400 rusher Colby Kafer.
Brady Petersen
Brady Petersen
Offensive tacklet
6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Ankeny (Centennial)
Petersen was a first-team all-state linemen who helped Centennial to an 8-2 season. A three-star recruit, he was No. 6 rated prospect in the state by 247Sports. Petersen had 12 offers, including a handful of MAC programs.
T.J. Tampa
T.J. Tampa
Wide receiver
6-foot-2, 171 pounds
Saint Petersburg, Fla. (Lakewood)
The Cyclones won out over six other finalists (Maryland. Wake Forest,. Rutgers, UCF, USF and Toledo) for Tampa. Tampa had 30 catches for 554 yards and nine scores this year for Lakewood and had 67 for 1,323 yards and 15 scores the last two seasons.
Sam Rengert
Sam Rengert
Offensive tackle
6-foot-7, 285 pounds
Milford Center, Ohio (Fairbanks)
Rengert took only three officials visits -- Iowa State Cincinnati and West Virginia – as Cyclones’ staff went back to its old stomping grounds to win Rengert over.
Mason Chambers
Mason Chambers
Safety
6-foot, 190 pounds
Schertz, Tex (Samuel Clemens)
Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Chambers had 18 offers to choose from including Army and Navy. Chambers was a first-team unanimous all-district Class 6A selection.
Jordyn Morgan
Jordyn Morgan
Safety
6-foot, 175 pounds
San Antonio, Tex. (Cornerstone Christian)
Morgan, who visited Iowa State in June, picked the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, California, Boston College and Nevada. He is ranked the No. 85 safety in the country by 247Sports
Aidan Bitter
Aidan Bitter
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Lutz, Fla (Steinbrenner)
Bitter caught 54 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Also a track standout, Bitter has run 14.53 in the 110 hurdles, has cleared 6-foot-8 in the high jump and leaped 22-8 ½ in the long jump.
Michael Antoine
Michael Antoine
Cornerback
5-foot-11, 173-pounds
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)
A mid-September commit, Antoine chose the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, South Florida and Florida International. Antoine had 49 tackles, two interceptions and was credited for 10 pass breakups.
Hunter Zenzen
Hunter Zenzen
Outside linebacker
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Barnesville, Minn.
Zenzen had several offers from FCS schools including North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota, before selecting the Cyclones last April. Zenzen opened eyes when he recorded 26 tackles for loss as a junior.
Ar’Quel Smith
Ar’Quel Smith
Outside linebacker
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Naples, Fla. (Naples)
Smith made his verbal commitment in August. He rose up the recruiting charts after recording 113 tackles, 18 for loss while forcing four fumbles and picking off two passes as a junior.
Koby Hathcock
Koby Hathcock
Long Snapper
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Mesa, Ariz (Desert Ridge)
Rated as one of the top-five long snappers by Kohl Kicking camps. Hathcock also played linebacker for Desert Ridge, recording 72 tackles this season.
