Basketball

  • Iowa State rolled to a 94-40 men’s basketball win over the Siena All-Stars Thursday on the second stop of its Italian exhibition tour.

Michael Jacobson had 19 points to lead a balanced attack. Tyrese Haliburton had 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and George Conditt also had 10 points. Solomon Young led the Cyclones in rebounds with seven.

Iowa State held Siena to 14-for-55 shooting and racked up 23 steals.

The Cyclones face the Ivory Coast National Team Saturday in Vicenza.

Soccer

  • Defending champion Loyola is the preseason pick to win the Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer championship in a poll of the league’s head coaches.

The Ramblers received five first-place votes and 62 points. Drake is second with 55 points and one first-place vote, and Illinois State is third with 49 ponits and one vote for first.

The rest of the poll features Missouri State fourth (37 points), Northern Iowa fifth (33), Evansville sixth (23), Valparaiso seventh (15) and Indiana State eighth (14).

