Golf
- University of Northern Iowa head golf coach and Pheasant Ridge Golf Course professional John Bermel will play in the 2019 PGA Professional Championship Sunday through Thursday at Belfair in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Bermel has been the Iowa Section PGA champion five times and the runner-up five other times. He competed in the 1994 and '96 PGA Championships as well as the 2012 U.S. Senior Open.
The PGA Professional Championship features a $550,000 purse with the winner receiving exemptions into the 2019 PGA Championship, the 2019 PGA Cup and six PGA Tour events over a 12-month period, while the low 20 scorers will be invited to the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Miscellaneous
- Officials say a statue of Iowa State University's first black student-athlete will be moved back to the central campus in Ames, away from the stadium named after him.
A university news release said Friday that the statue of Jack Trice must be moved because of construction of what will be called the Sports Performance Center. When the construction relocation issue arose, a university committee concluded it was time to permanently return the statue to central campus.
The statue stood between Beardshear and Carver halls from 1988 to 1997. It's been situated at the stadium since it was named for him in 1997. The new location will be between Beardshear Hall and the Hub, a high traffic area.
Trice died from internal bleeding two days after being injured on Oct. 6, 1923, in the game against the University of Minnesota.
Wrestling
- Bryce Steiert and Max Thomsen of the University of Northern Iowa are among the student-athletes recognized with the National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-American Award.
Steiert is a three-time NCAA qualifier who earned All-America honors at the 2019 NCAA Championships with an eighth-place finish. The Waverly-Shell Rock High graduate is majoring in business administration and owns a 3.18 cumulative grade-point average.
Thomsen is also a three-time NCAA qualifier and was an All-American in 2017. He has a 3.27 cumulative GPA while majoring in management and organizational leadership.
Correction
- A story on page B3 of Thursday's Courier sports section erroneously identified Denver as Waterloo Columbus' opponent in a showdown of top 10 boys' soccer teams.
The fifth-ranked Sailors defeated sixth-ranked Hudson 4-1. The Courier regrets the error.
