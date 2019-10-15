Soccer
- Northern Iowa freshman Kennedy Rieken has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after the Panthers’ win over Indiana State Sunday.
Rieken scored a golden goal in the 99th minute, her first collegiate goal, to lift UNI to a 2-1 overtime victory.
“Kennedy continues to work hard and the team and staff were very happy to see here get the goal,” UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said.
- Northern Iowa’s Missouri Valley Conference match at Drake Wednesday has been moved from the James Cownie Soccer Complex to Tiger Field on the campus of West Des Moines Valley high school.
The game, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, has also been moved to 7 p.m.
Football
- The American Rivers Conference has named Wartburg College’s Will Hasken as its Special Teams Player of the Week.
Hasken help guide the ninth-ranked Knights to a 61-7 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan as he returned a blocked punt 40 yards for a touchdown while also adding three tackles during the win.
- Iowa State freshman running back Breece Hall was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the week after rushing for a career-high 132 yards on 26 carries in a 38-14 win over West Virginia.
Hall had touchdown runs of 1,1 and 12 as he averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
Basketball
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings minor league basketball team will hold an open tryout Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Registration begins at 3 p.m. and there is a $20 non-refundable fee to tryout.
The CourtKings season starts in March and runs through July.
For more information, contact the Cedar Valley CourtKings at (319) 404-5941 or email the team at cvcourtkings@yahoo.com
