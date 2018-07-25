Basketball
- Iowa State will tangle with Arizona at 8 p.m. in its first game at the 2018 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Nov. 19.
The Cyclones then face either Gonzaga or Illinois in their second game.
Iowa State and Arizona have split six previous meetings, the most recent taking place in 1998.
Football
- The Cedar Falls football program's annual Fit to Hit camp is July 31-Aug. 2.
The camp is for athletes entering grades 5-12 next fall. Hours are 4-5:30 p.m. for grades 5-8 and 6-8 p.m. for those going into grades 9-12. Walk-up registrations are welcome.
For more information or a camp flyer, visit www.cfschools.org.
- Iowa State defensive tackle Ray Lima has been named to the Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.
The junior from Los Angeles earned honorable mention all-Big honors for a Cyclone defense that ranked second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally in scoring defense and third in the Big 12 in total defense last season. Lima had 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Volleyball
- Hawkeye Community College has named Tyann Caspers as an assistant coach for the RedTail women's volleyball program.
Caspers played at Upper Iowa University for two years before completing her collegiate career with the Minnesota State-Mankato Dragon team while earning her masters degree in educational leadership.
Caspers has coached at the club and juniors level.
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck graduate Paige Eiffler has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Hawkeye Community College.
Eiffler played 212 games for G-R, racking up 307 kills, 337 digs, 29 blocks and a 93.4 serving percentage with 82 aces. She earned first-team all-North Iowa Cedar League West honors as a senior.
Track and field
- Hawkeye Community College has hired Alan Shakespeare as an assistant coach for cross country and track and field.
Shakespeare coached at the middle school and high school levels at Dike-New Hartford and created the D4 National Track Club for college-age runners. He most recently served as an assistant at Cedar Falls High where he specialized inj the 400 meters.
