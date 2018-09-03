Wrestling
- A fundraiser for the Cyclone Regional Training Center will be held Sept. 27 at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence.
Attendees will get a chance to meet Iowa State wrestlers and head coach Kevin Dresser and his staff.
Admission to the event will include a chance to bid on ISU merchandise and enjoy an Iowa Chop dinner.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Colby Entriken at centriken2@gmail.com
Volleyball
- Iowa State libero Hali Hillegas has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after recording 52 digs in wins over No. 17 Northern Iowa and Gonzaga last week.
The junior from Charles City leads the Big 12 in digs per set at 5.64 per set.
This is the seventh time Hillegas has won the award in her career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.