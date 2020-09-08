Lewis leads Ragin' Cajuns against Iowa State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES — Louisiana isn’t a typical first-game-of-the-season easy win that most Power-5 teams schedule. The Ragin’ Cajuns are for real and are led by senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who was named the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Last season as a junior, Lewis completed 64% of his passes for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also wasn’t the turnover machine some young quarterbacks are, throwing just four interceptions.

He led Louisiana to an 11-3 record last season, including a bowl win against Miami, Ohio.

On Monday during the Big 12’s weekly teleconference, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Lewis will be one of the best quarterbacks the Cyclones play all season.

Along with his prolific passing ability, Lewis is able to keep defenses honest using his feet. Not accounting for sacks, he gained 354 yards on the ground last season and had three rushing touchdowns.

Two-headed attackAs if Lewis wasn’t enough for a defense to deal with, Louisiana also boasts two highly productive running backs.

Elijah Mitchell is a two-time Second-Team All Sun Belt running back. He rushed for 1147 yards and 16 touchdowns on 198 carries last season.